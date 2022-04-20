March spot gas prices substantially higher YOY but showing signs of retreat

The average price of natural gas for day-ahead delivery increased year over year in all U.S. regions in March, with the Northeast experiencing the largest increase at 94.27%.

Average gas prices fell from the prior month for all regions except for the Gulf Coast, which rose slightly by 2.09%.

The Northeast recorded a 27.85% decrease month over month to an average of $4.873/MMBtu, which is still higher than all the other regions' averages. The West region's spot gas price index dropped 6.11% between February and March but had the lowest average among all regions at $4.299/MMBtu.

The Midcontinent saw a yearly gain of 83.24% to a spot price index of $4.423/MMBtu. Month over month, the region reported a decrease of 2.59%.

Gulf Coast gas hubs

Gas hubs in the Gulf Coast posted year-over-year gains ranging from 83.49% to as high as 96.55% in March.

All of the hubs recorded spot gas price indexes that ended up above the $4.5/MMBtu mark. The Henry Hub reported the highest index at $4.854/MMBtu, an 84.94% increase year over year.

Supply-side forecast

On the supply side, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its monthly "Drilling Productivity Report" released March 14 that it expected all the shale gas-producing regions in the country except the Anadarko Basin to increase production in April over the prior month.

Gas production in Appalachia, the largest shale gas-producing region in the U.S., is anticipated to increase from 36.30 Bcf/d in March to 36.48 Bcf/d in April. The Haynesville region is forecast to grow production from about 14.43 Bcf/d in March to 14.60 Bcf/d in April. The EIA projected total U.S. shale gas production to climb from 91.73 Bcf/d in March to 92.33 Bcf/d in April.

