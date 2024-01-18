Macquarie, TA and Stirling target Byggfakta; CVC eyes Sunday Natural Products

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– A consortium that includes Australian financial services group Macquarie Group Ltd. and private equity firms TA Associates Management LP and Stirling Square Capital Partners LLP offered to acquire all shares in software and information company Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB (publ), Macquarie announced in a statement posted to its website. Stirling and TA already own 67.4% of all shares and votes in Byggfakta.

– Global alternative investment manager CVC Capital Partners Ltd. is nearing a deal to acquire vitamin and supplement business Sunday Natural Products Gmbh, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The deal would value Sunday Natural Products at $983 million, according to the report.

– Private equity firms The Invus Group LLC and General Atlantic Service Co. LP are planning to exit their investments in packaged foods business Capital Foods Private Limited via a sale to strategic buyer Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Economic Times reported. Invus owns a 40% stake in Capital Foods and General Atlantic owns a 35% stake, the newspaper reported.

