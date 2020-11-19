Macerich M&A speculation swells after Simon-Taubman deal

The planned Simon Property Group Inc.-Taubman Centers Inc. combination has commercial real estate experts speculating about the prospect of another big-ticket mall deal while pricing is attractive, and Macerich Co., another class A mall name that has languished in the public market, cuts the figure of a likely target.

Investors gave the real estate investment trust a lift alongside Taubman the day the latter announced its $3.6 billion deal with Simon, but Macerich continues to trade at a significant discount to net asset value, around a multiyear low price point. Macerich's West Coast-heavy portfolio would be a score for any long-term investor wanting exposure to high-growth markets, analysts said, but it appears there are no interested buyers at present.

"There's only one [mall] company globally who is in a position to buy them," Mizuho analyst Haendel St. Juste told S&P Global Market Intelligence. "It's Simon. And now they're tied up with Taubman."

Other major public players lack Simon's clean balance sheet and appear indisposed at present. France's Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is still digesting its acquisition of Westfield Corp., which closed in mid-2018. Brookfield Property Partners LP could be viewed as a potential "wild card" buyer, but having just absorbed GGP Inc. it is not likely in the market for more malls in what remains a very challenging retail environment, St. Juste said, concluding that there are no legitimate public buyers as of February 2020.

Private buyers appear to have left the playing field too. Macerich spent months in 2019 looking to bring on a joint venture partner for select core mall assets, to no avail. "[T]oday, retail real estate, particularly mall real estate, is out of favor with institutional investors," Macerich CEO Tom O'Hern said on a Feb. 6 earnings call. "Even the very high-quality assets including the two or three that we exposed to the market, there's just not strong demand right now."

St. Juste said prospective buyers may be spooked by Forever 21 Inc.'s bankruptcy filing, as the fast-fashion retailer is a top tenant. "We think the JV ... exercise has proven what we need to know about private market interest in malls," the analyst said. "If you can't get enough private capital interest to JV one mall, how are you going to get enough private capital interest to buy the entire portfolio?"

Jefferies' REIT team said Macerich's high leverage, at 9.5x net debt to EBITDA, and high capex and tenant improvement requirements of about $60 million, may also be a turnoff for institutional buyers.

Macerich did not comment for this story.

In an interview, Morningstar equity analyst Kevin Brown said the price tag alone of the Simon-Taubman combination could draw prospective private buyers out of hiding in the near term. "There's a very big disconnect between ... the public price and what everybody views as the private price for the company," he said. "And at some point that disconnect needs to resolve itself one way or another."

Brown assumes a longer-term approach in his analysis, which contemplates an eventual reversion to the mean in retail, even malls. Class A mall assets will prove their value in time, he said. "Everybody else on the Street also agrees that the [Macerich] net asset value is well above where it's currently trading. They just don't want to be holding onto a loser in the short term. And they're all worried about their 2020 performance," he said.

Brown called Macerich a "long-term great value."

"For long-term investors, this is a place to be," he said of class A malls. "And I think this [Simon-Taubman] deal helps illustrate that to people. Simon's making a long-term investment in these high-quality malls, and I think it shows Macerich has a similar — not as good — but similar profile to Taubman."

BTIG analyst James Sullivan had a similar view. He cited Macerich's weight in West Coast markets, and in Phoenix, Ariz., as a strong selling point, given the population and spending power growth in the region.

"Any major mall owner who wants to position themselves in front of the current above-average growth in spending power — and it looks like future growth in spending power — would love to own a company like Macerich," he said.