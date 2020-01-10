Macao casino revenues plummet 97% in June as border remains sealed

Revenue generated by Macao's casino industry plunged 97% year over year in June as movement across the border with mainland China remained restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Macao's Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau said July 1 that gaming revenue fell to 716 million Macanese patacas from 23.81 billion patacas in the corresponding month last year. It was the ninth consecutive month of decline for the region, which has been heavily affected by the coronavirus since early 2020 and the anti-government protests in neighboring Hong Kong before that.

Stringent coronavirus-related travel restrictions, especially from neighboring countries, further exacerbated the woes of casino operators. As of May, tourism to Macao plunged 99.5% year over year to just 16,133 visitors.

According to preliminary data released by Macao's Statistics and Census Service, there was a 93.9% drop in packaged tour visitors to Macao for the first five months of 2020, and none recorded in May.

Consequently, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms in Macao fell to 12.3% in May, 77.8 percentage points below the prior-year level. For the January to May period, average occupancy was 30.4%, a drop of 61 percentage points from last year.

On June 29, Macao Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng convened a session of high-level officials including medical experts, public department representatives engaged in epidemic-control measures and representatives from the Macao Red Cross, to discuss the next steps as the region looks to resume normal border movement.

Jefferies analysts expect the government to exempt selective groups, including business executives and students, from travel restrictions with a weekly quota of 200 to 3,000. However, that would remain well below the 2.85 million visitors recorded in January 2020.

Moody's has assigned a negative outlook to nine prominent gaming companies, including MGM Resorts International, Las Vegas Sands Corp., Wynn Resorts Ltd. and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd., reflecting uncertainties around reopening and the pace at which their operating performance will recover. The agency noted that five of the nine companies covered generate substantial earnings from their Macao operations.

For Macao, a recovery will primarily rely on the easing of quarantine requirements between China as well as China's resumption of the individual visa scheme for its citizens to the gaming hub, Moody's said.

William Hornbuckle, acting CEO of MGM Resorts, said on a call with analysts in May that although the company's MGM China Holdings Ltd. unit was reopened after a 15-day lockdown in February, "the government's quarantine measures and other travel restrictions continue to result in low visitation to our properties in that region."

Las Vegas Sands CFO Patrick Dumont in April said unlocking the Guangdong province would be pivotal in resuming cross-border movement. "Once that's open, it opens the door for others to follow."

As of June 30, US$1 was equivalent to 7.98 Macanese patacas.