Low debt wall means limited defaults even as credit markets seize

The coronavirus pandemic could have come at a worse time for the credit market.

While U.S. corporate credit yields have blown out as investors fret over the impact of the coronavirus on corporate America, the scope for defaults is limited with a large chunk of the speculative-grade sector in no immediate need to refinance.

There is just $86.8 billion of speculative-grade debt coming due in 2020, compared with $195.2 billion in 2021 and $492 billion in 2024, according to S&P Global Ratings data.

The twin events of the spreading coronavirus and the collapse in oil prices sent shock waves through financial markets over the past week, sparking an investor exodus from risk assets. In the U.S. corporate debt sector, that manifested itself in an evaporation of liquidity and a surge in spreads.

The spread on U.S. high yield debt — debt of companies rated below investment grade by rating agencies — jumped 60 basis points March 6, the highest daily jump since Aug. 8, 2011, according to an index by ICE BofA index, and then compounded this by jumping a further 104 basis points on March 9, the biggest single-day jump since Oct. 10, 2008.

"We arrive at this moment with the overleveraged corporate sector about to face the prospect that new-issue bond markets may seize up, as they did last week, and that even seemingly sound companies will find credit expensive or difficult to obtain," said Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer of investment manager Guggenheim.

There has been no speculative-grade bond issuance in the U.S. since March 4, while even the less risky investment-grade market has largely dried up.

Some investors are increasingly nervous that the precarious situation of highly indebted U.S. corporates could finally be on the precipice of collapsing, with U.S. energy bonds the first domino to fall.

'Capitulation day'

"[March 9] certainly felt every bit like 2008 and can only be described as a capitulation day," said Mark Holman, partner, portfolio management at TwentyFour AM. "The market was practically untradable in any volume. If investors wanted to buy on the dips there was virtually no inventory on offer, and any forced sellers would have found dealer bids for risk assets were materially pulled back."

U.S. rated corporate bond issuance has averaged nearly $1.2 trillion annually over the past three years, and over $1 trillion over the last seven years, as cheap borrowing costs have encouraged companies to take on debt.

Some $4.8 trillion is set to mature by 2024, but much of the immediate refinancing will be investment-grade debt that carries a risk discount. Less than $400 billion of the total is rated in the lowest rating levels of "B-" and lower by S&P Global Ratings, and much of that does not mature until 2023 and beyond.

At the start of 2020, S&P Global Ratings analytics forecast that the rate of default of speculative-grade debt in 2020 would rise to 3.5% from 3.1% in 2019. However, in an interview, Nick Kraemer, head of ratings performance analytics as S&P Global Ratings, said recent events could push the level closer to their original pessimistic scenario of 5.1%. This would constitute 96 defaults in 12 months. "If indeed this turns into a recession then certainly that could be revised further upwards," Kraemer said.

The outlook for defaults will therefore depend on how long it takes for markets to recover.

V-shaped or U-shaped?

"That’s the $64,000 question," Kraemer said. "Last time we saw [the liquidity disappear] was the fourth quarter of 2018 into 2019 when there was a 50-day effective freeze. It didn’t necessarily end up in immediate defaults, and so far we haven't seen a real uptick either."

At that time, investors were waiting for the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank to ease monetary policy.

"Eventually they did and we had a record year for issuance," Kraemer said.

But if the recovery is U- rather than V-shaped, then the economic shock will take longer to reverse, and corporate earnings and cash flow will come under pressure. So where does the threat of default lie?

According to S&P, the energy and natural resources sector — along with consumer services — were likely to account for many of the defaults even before Saudi Arabia's decision to flood the world with oil resulted in oil markets opening on March 9 with their biggest drop since 1991.

The weak oil prices is pressuring most global producers with prices below break-even costs, but the problem is particularly acute for indebted U.S. shale companies. The U.S. government is considering low interest loans to help the sector.

Energy issuance

Issuance of speculative-grade oil and gas debt had already largely dried up in 2019 as weakening global growth weighed on demand for energy. Just $8.8 billion of issuance in 2019 was well down on $23.1 billion in 2018 and $31.6 billion in 2017.

"If this drop-off continues, the sector could face heightened stress in paying off upcoming principal payments, which we estimate total about $5.5 billion in 2020 and $11.8 billion in 2021," Kraemer said in a report.

The S&P Dow Jones High Yield Corporate Bond Index slumped 14% on March 9 as financial markets digested the information coming out of the OPEC meeting.

Energy and consumer services account for 45.6% of all U.S. companies rated CCC+ or lower by S&P and are considered "substantial risks." The consumer sector has been hampered by changes in the way people buy goods with retail companies struggling against e-commerce giants such as Amazon.com Inc. And while U.S. consumers have been spending more, with retail sales rising 5.8% in 2019, a coronavirus-related reduction in demand could have a crippling impact.

Outside of the energy and consumer services sectors, the default rate in 2019 was just 1.8%. But while there were not many defaults, the fourth quarter of 2019 was the worst in terms of aggregate credit quality since the global financial, with only three of 13 sectors reducing the likelihood of downgrades in 2019.

Canceled travel

The efforts to contain the coronavirus suggest transport and lodging companies are highly exposed to canceled travel, particularly if other governments follow the lead of Italy and effectively shut down their countries.

"The weekend oil market developments could barely have come at a worse time for the U.S. high yield market," Craig Nicol and Nick Burns, strategists at Deutsche Bank, wrote in a research note.

With energy among the largest sectors in the U.S. high-yield complex, stress in oil and gas raises the overall risk profile of the asset class, especially for more passive funds.

"This leads to outflows, which subsequently forces funds to raise cash, which is typically focused on easier to sell credits, which tend to be larger and in some cases more defensive, thus leading to a broader sell-off across other sectors," Nicol and Burns wrote.

Debt reduction

Sluggish earnings growth has delayed debt reduction while the coronavirus is disrupting supply chains and likely to heavily restrict consumer demand, the one bright spark in the U.S. economy.

"Default and downgrade risks have increased to their highest levels since the start of the current business cycle," said Goldman Sachs strategist Lofti Karoui.

But with the Fed already slashing rates by 50 basis points and expected to go further at its March 18-19 meeting, and the U.S. government looking to initiate a fiscal stimulus, Karoui said it was still far too early to consider a meltdown in credit markets.

"The bar for a credit crunch remains high despite the recent notable deceleration in primary market activity," Karoui said.