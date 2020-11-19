Long-term care insurer could unwind reinsurance agreements in rehabilitation

A newly proposed plan provides a prospective path back to solvency for a run-off company whose previous efforts to recapture a decades-old block of long-term care policies preceded its rehabilitation.

Time Insurance Co.'s risk-based capital ratio remains at the mandatory control level, Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable said in his proposed rehabilitation plan as filed Sept. 25. Nevertheless, Afable said he still believes the company "can be successfully rehabilitated without disruption or adverse impacts on policyholders, creditors, or the public."

The plan contemplates the entry of assumption agreements with the various companies that reinsure Time's non-long-term-care business, removing the risk associated with a small number of policies the company directly insures and exploring certain options for the John Hancock Life Insurance Co. (USA)-reinsured long-term care block that the company previously sought to recapture.

Afable received court approval for one assumption agreement. Effective Oct. 1, National Health Insurance Co. will assume approximately 92,356 health and life policies that it and fellow National General Holdings Corp. subsidiary Integon National Insurance Co. had been reinsuring and administering on Time's behalf through 100% coinsurance. Time ceded $7.3 million of ordinary life premiums to National Health and $43.6 million of various accident and health premiums to Integon National in 2019.

The rehabilitator said he has begun discussions with Talcott Resolution Life & Annuity Insurance Co. and Prudential Insurance Co. of America regarding additional assumptions of reinsured business. Time ceded $24.4 million in ordinary life premiums and $880,686 in fixed annuity premiums to Talcott in 2019 under agreements that took effect in 2001. Talcott ceded a substantial majority of the underlying policies to the Prudential Financial Inc. subsidiary, Afable said.

He further disclosed that he is seeking assumptions of Time's small reinsurance agreements with Assurity Life Insurance Co. and Continental General Insurance Co. The former reinsures and administers 12 disability policies; the latter reinsures, and Cigna Corporation administers, 55 Medicare supplement policies.

"These transactions will improve [Time's] financial stability, simplify these proceedings and, if necessary, liquidation proceedings, and protect policyholders," Afable said of various life and health policy assumptions.

He has yet to reach a conclusion regarding the fate of the John Hancock-reinsured long-term care policies. The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance retained Oliver Wyman to help it understand the nature of Time's underlying obligations, the feasibility of a recapture, retrocession, novation, or similar transaction, and the levels of capital that would be necessary should Time recapture the business. John Hancock reinsures the risks associated with the 25,000-policy block under an agreement that took effect in 2000; Time reported ceding $41.1 million in premiums in 2019 to the reinsurer.

Afable said when Time sought to recapture the policies prior to the rehabilitation proceeding, his department found that the proposal was "contrary to the interest of policyholders, creditors and the public." And, he added, cease and desist orders issued by nine states would have prohibited the transaction.

To the extent he is unable to effect a recapture through the rehabilitation process, Afable said he will also examine whether liquidation would be appropriate.

The fate of certain reinsurance agreements also factor in the proposed rehabilitation plan of another long-term care insurer, Senior Health Insurance Co. of Pennsylvania. In that case, Senior Health assumed certain long-term care business from Transamerica Life Insurance Co., Primerica Inc.'s Primerica Life Insurance Co. and OneMain Holdings Inc.'s American Health & Life Insurance Co. under agreements that took effect in the mid-1990s.

Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman, acting in her capacity as Senior Health's rehabilitator, initially declared that the policies assumed by the company would continue to be treated administratively as if it had issued them directly, subject to future agreements with the individual cedants or a court order. Senior Health assumed a total of $5.6 million in premiums under those agreements in 2018, the most recent period for which information is available.

Subsequently, however, a notice posted on Senior Health's website indicates that Altman determined that the reinsured policies be excluded from various provisions of the rehabilitation plan that otherwise will apply to directly insured policies. Those provisions include the modification of the premiums paid by policyholders and/or the benefits to be received. Additionally, the notice states, the three cedants "will remain fully responsible for these policies" such that policyholders would not receive any benefits from a state guaranty association in the event Senior Health is placed into liquidation.

Both Transamerica and Primerica have reserved their right to weigh in on an amended rehabilitation plan upon its filing.