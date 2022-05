Loans lost 0.53% today after losing 0.25% on Friday, according to the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

The S&P/LSTA US Leveraged Loan 100, which tracks the 100 largest loans in the broader Index, lost 0.66% today.

Loan returns are -1.10% in the month to date and -0.99% in the YTD.

A full xls of the Daily Index, including returns and volatility, is attached.