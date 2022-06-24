Loan-issuer earnings rise 15%, leverage inches up in eye of market storm

Public leveraged loan issuers held to generally firm operational footing in the first quarter, even as rate volatility, roiling geopolitical developments, and raging inflation darken the outlook for the balance of the year. The solid earnings helped keep a lid on bubbling leverage and coverage risks, at least for the trailing period.

For public filers within the S&P/LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan Index, EBITDA increased 15% year-over-year, after an 8% rise in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to LCD. The latest growth reading was on top of a 16% EBITDA rise in the first quarter of 2021, which came against a weak comp in the pandemic-scorched first quarter of 2020. LCD's sample includes 160 public filers, or 13% of the total index.

Revenue growth, at 18% year-over-year for the first quarter, was in the double digits for a fifth straight quarter, up from 17% in the October-December period last year and 13% in the first quarter of 2021.

Whatever happens from here, the rebound in earnings growth through the first quarter is one for the books. On a 12-month rolling basis, EBITDA growth mounted to 27% year-over-year through the first quarter, from 8% through March 2021 and a pandemic-era trough at negative 5% for the 12 months to June 2020. The latest growth reading is the strongest since the 12 months through the first quarter of 2005, LCD data show. For context, that 12-month growth topped out at 21% for the period through September 2010, as the economy recovered from the 2008/2009 crisis.

Earnings in the opening quarter this year were strong enough to limit significant slippage in key credit metrics. Still, the latest results continue to signal the end of the down-in-leverage/up-in-coverage trends that stemmed from last year's powerful recovery, and which appeared to peak in the third quarter.

On a weighted average basis, the latest quarter saw an increase in debt-to-EBITDA leverage (to 5.69x, from 5.62x in the fourth quarter and a post-pandemic low at 5.05x in the third quarter last year), alongside declines in interest coverage (to 5.41x, from 5.69x in the fourth quarter and an all-time high at 5.79x in the third quarter last year) and cash flow coverage (to 3.60x, from 3.70x in the fourth quarter and an all-time high at 3.87x in the third quarter).

On a straight average basis, too, leverage was up and cash flow coverage dipped. In terms of the good news, interest coverage, on a straight average basis, continued higher to 5.91x, from 5.83x in the fourth quarter, leaving that metric at a new all-time high, versus the pandemic-era low at 4.14x in the second quarter of 2020.

Also supporting a glass-half-full take on the situation, all those key leverage and coverage levels, whether via weighted or straight average readings, ended the first quarter in more favorable positions relative the final quarter of 2019.

But conditions are ripe for potential rapid changes in the quarters ahead, particularly in terms of that standout interest coverage ratio. Coverage improved across most ratings buckets in the first quarter, a period marked by large swaths of loans holding below benchmark floors, while EBITDA ticked higher. Already in the second quarter, however, large numbers of those deals have crossed above their floors, auguring higher debt service costs in the face of increasingly uncertain earnings inputs.

S&P Global Ratings recently took its own look at how different interest rate and earnings outcomes would impact key speculative-grade credit metrics, concluding that ratings pressures likely will mount into early 2023. Its stress-test results, published on May 25 (and which reflect Ratings' own pool of constituent issuers and methodologies), include a moderate stress scenario for 2022, under which cash interest rises 1.5% and EBITDA margins shrink 5%. In that scenario, Ratings projects EBITDA cash interest coverage falling to 2.7x, or 0.93x lower than its projection under its initial 2022 baseline forecast. Leverage would be 5.2x under that scenario, or 0.26x more than under the baseline, leaving leverage holding in line with its trailing LTM levels.

Under Ratings' high-stress scenario (cash interest rises 2% and EBITDA margins fall 15%), EBITDA cash interest coverage falls to 2.2x and leverage rises to 5.8x.

For many other key stats, meanwhile, the data is already diverging from the recovery path. The proportion of issuers with high "outer edge" leverage readings — those greater than 7x — increased to 22.8% of the loan-issuer universe, from 19.1% in the fourth quarter and the post-pandemic low at 16.4% in the third quarter. Issuers with outer-edge cash-flow coverage of less than 1.5x increased to 18.7% in the latest quarter, from 15.1% in the fourth quarter, and pulling away from a slim 9% share in the third quarter last year.

The liminal quality of first-quarter earnings — with reported earnings generally sturdy, but outlooks quickly darkening — was evident up and down the credit quality ladder. Looking across the broad S&P 500, eight of the 11 industry categories were on track for earnings per share growth in the first quarter, and majorities within all 11 categories reported upside surprises relative to consensus analyst forecasts, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, citing earnings reported through May 20. Energy led the advancers with a 282.5% EPS growth year over year, followed by Real Estate (+53.4%), Materials (+46.2%), and Industrials (+28.4%), versus 9.4% growth for the broader S&P 500.

However, a projected 28.1% slide in EPS for consumer discretionary companies in the first quarter underscores the early evidence of retracting growth prospects for cyclical credits.

And, with refinancing and debt-servicing risks on the rise, liquidity concerns are percolating, even for well-heeled issuers. Analysts at BofA Global Research, in a May 16 research note, noted a record 14.2% year-on-year drop in cash and securities for investment-grade companies, following an 11% drop in the fourth quarter. The prior peak cash burn was 14.1%, which came in the wake of changes to the tax code that allowed companies in 2018 to bring down cash balances for shareholder returns and other fiscal priorities.

Meanwhile, BofA's latest survey of credit investor sentiment, published on May 12, indicated that investor concerns remain most focused on the impact of inflation, followed by recession risk and rising interest rates. Recession moved into the number two slot among marketplace worries, from fifth place in the final March survey and last place of 12 in the shop's January survey.

As well, BofA flagged that "unusually, both IG and HY investors now expect higher credit quality to outperform over the next 12 months." It said that 39% of HY investors expect BBs to outperform, versus 26% projecting outperformance for single-B or lower, which marks the greatest preference for higher quality since the shop started tracking those findings in 2019.