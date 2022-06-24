Loan funds record $959M outflow for week ended June 29

U.S. loan funds posted a net outflow of $959.3 million for the week ended June 29, according to Lipper, marking the third consecutive week of net outflows for an aggregate $4.2 billion over that span. Moreover, outflows have now been reported in six of the last eight weeks, for a total of $7.7 billion over that span.

With this week's result, the four-week moving average is for an outflow of $1.03 billion, the deepest deficit since the week ended April 8, 2020.

Over the past week, mutual fund outflows rose slightly to $760.7 million compared to $619.6 million in the prior week. Outflows from ETFs, by contrast, were just $198.6 million, down sharply from $552.7 million in the week prior and a $1.24 billion figure two weeks ago that was the largest withdrawal in more than two years.

The year-to-date inflow is now $12.9 billion.

The change due to market conditions this week was negative $683.2 million, milder than the two prior weeks. Total assets at U.S. loan funds are now roughly $93.9 billion, of which $18 billion is from ETFs, or about 19% of the total.