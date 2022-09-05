Loan funds post sixth consecutive positive reading with $667M inflow

Inflows to U.S. loan funds slowed once again this week, to roughly $667 million for the week ended April 27, from $826 million last week, according to Lipper. However, despite the slowdown, over the past six weeks, $7.08 billion has been added to the asset class.

Mutual funds actually gained more than the week's total, netting inflows of $717 million, which was offset by about $50 million exiting through ETFs. The year-to-date inflow now sits at $19.99 billion. The four-week moving average inched lower to positive $1.12 billion, from positive $1.26 billion last week. The change due to market conditions for the week was negative again, at $390.9 million, versus negative $59.3 million last week.

And of the $105.96 billion of total asset at U.S. loan funds, $21.9 billion are registered as ETFs, or 21% of the total.