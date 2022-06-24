Loan funds post inflow of $40M for week ended June 8

U.S. loan funds posted another slim inflow of $39.9 million for the week ended June 8, slightly higher than the $32.6 million inflow recorded last week, according to Lipper. Last week's inflow snapped a three week losing streak for the asset class and came two weeks after the largest weekly outflow since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, losing $1.56 billion for the week ended May 18. Roughly $3.59 billion exited the asset class over that three-week stretch of outflows.

Like last week, this week's inflow was the result of investor interest in loan ETFs, which posted an inflow of $85.1 million. That, however, was offset by mutual funds, which booked an outflow of $45.2 million. The year-to-date inflow now sits at $17.03 billion, versus $16.99 billion last week.

The four-week moving average narrowed to an outflow of $730 million, versus an outflow of $889.4 million last week.

The change due to market conditions, meanwhile, was positive again this week, at $403.1 million, versus positive $1.33 billion last week. And of the roughly $100.9 billion of total assets at U.S. loan funds, roughly $20.5 billion are registered as ETFs, or about 20.3% of the total.