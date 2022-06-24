Loan funds post $598M outflow, first negative reading in 8 weeks

Amid the downturn in the broader market, U.S. loan funds turned negative for the first time in eight weeks, posting a $597.8 million outflow, which more than wiped out last week's $557.9 million inflow, according to Lipper. Inflows had been decreasing for the last three weeks following a four-week span of $1 billion plus inflows.

ETFs saw the heaviest outflow this week, at about $444 million, versus a $153.8 million outflow in the mutual fund space. The year-to-date inflow now sits at about $20 billion, down from last week’s level of $20.5 billion. The four-week moving average, meanwhile, moved down to $363.3 million, from $775 million last week, while the change due to market conditions for the week was negative $1.5 billion, versus negative $335.9 million last week.

Of the roughly $104 billion of total asset at U.S. loan funds, $21 billion are registered as ETFs, or about 20% of the total.