 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/loan-funds-post-2-03b-outflow-largest-since-march-2020-12494141 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

Loan funds post $2.03B outflow, largest since March 2020
Blog

Global M&A By the Numbers: Q1 2022

Blog

M&A, IPOs hit a speed bump in early 2022

Blog

Global M&A By the Numbers: 2021 Recap

Blog

Global M&A By the Numbers: Q3 2021


Loan funds post $2.03B outflow, largest since March 2020

Amid a tumultuous week in the broader market, investors in U.S. loan funds withdrew $2.03 billion from the market—the largest weekly outflow since the start of the pandemic, according to Lipper. This massive outflow snapped a two week streak of modest inflows of $39.9 million last week and $32.6 million the week prior. Moreover, since about early May, roughly $5.62 billion has exited the market. 

ETF investors drove losses this week, with this segment recording outflows of $1.2 billion, compared to mutual fund investors, which withdrew $789 million. The year-to-date inflow now sits at $15 billion, versus $17 billion last week.

The four-week moving average widened to negative $846.4 million, versus negative $730 million last week.

The change due to market conditions this week was negative $1.376 billion, versus positive $403 million last week. And of the roughly $97.56 billion of total assets at U.S. loan funds, roughly $19 billion are registered as ETFs, or about 19.5% of the total.