Loan funds post $2.03B outflow, largest since March 2020

Amid a tumultuous week in the broader market, investors in U.S. loan funds withdrew $2.03 billion from the market—the largest weekly outflow since the start of the pandemic, according to Lipper. This massive outflow snapped a two week streak of modest inflows of $39.9 million last week and $32.6 million the week prior. Moreover, since about early May, roughly $5.62 billion has exited the market.

ETF investors drove losses this week, with this segment recording outflows of $1.2 billion, compared to mutual fund investors, which withdrew $789 million. The year-to-date inflow now sits at $15 billion, versus $17 billion last week.

The four-week moving average widened to negative $846.4 million, versus negative $730 million last week.

The change due to market conditions this week was negative $1.376 billion, versus positive $403 million last week. And of the roughly $97.56 billion of total assets at U.S. loan funds, roughly $19 billion are registered as ETFs, or about 19.5% of the total.