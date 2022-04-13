Loan funds post $1.22B inflow in latest week as total assets again top $100B

U.S. loan funds reported an inflow of $1.22 billion for the week ended March 30, according to Lipper. The inflow, along with a positive change due to market conditions, lifted total assets at U.S. loan funds above the $100 billion mark for the first time since late 2018, to $101.28 billion, from $99.72 billion last week.

For context, total assets were above the $100 billion level for most of 2018, only to trend downwards to hit a low in the mid-$40 billion area in 2020, after which time assets began trending back up again.

Mutual funds led the way this past week, with an inflow of $756.4 million, while ETFs added another $465.2 million to the total. The year-to-date inflow now sits at $15.5 billion, from $14.28 billion last week. The four-week moving average rose to an inflow of $522.9 million, from an inflow of $262.3 million last week. The change due to market conditions was once again positive, at $340.2 million, down from $765.4 million last week.

Of the $101.28 billion of total assets at U.S. loan funds currently $21.1 billion are registered as ETFs, or 21% of the total.