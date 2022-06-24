Loan funds lose $1.1B in 4th straight weekly outflow

Continuing what is now a four week slide in the red, investors withdrew $1.1 billion from U.S. loan funds for the week ended July 6, bringing the four-week outflow total to $5.27 billion over that span. Moreover, outflows have been reported in six of the last eight weeks.

With this week's result, the four-week moving average moved further into negative territory, to $1.32 billion, the deepest deficit since April 2020, from $1.03 billion last week.

Outflows within mutual funds continue to worsen, rising to $831.4 million, from $760.7 million last week and $619.6 million the week before. Outflows from ETFs, meanwhile, were $274.5 million, up from the $198.6 million outflow last week, but down significantly from the $1.24 billion withdraw three weeks ago, which was the largest in that segment in more than two years.

The year-to-date inflow is $11.76 billion, down from $12.87 billion last week. The change due to market conditions this week was negative $629.2 million, versus negative $683.2 million last week. Total assets at U.S. loan funds are roughly $92.3 billion, of which $17.6 billion come from ETFs, or about 19% of the total.