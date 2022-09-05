Loan funds inflow streak continues, netting $557.9M for week ended May 4

Amid turbulent market conditions, inflows to U.S. loan funds continued this week, albeit at a slower rate, with $557.9 million being recorded, versus $667 million last week and $826 million the week prior, according to Lipper. Despite the slowdown, over the past seven weeks, $7.6 billion has been added to the asset class.

Mutual funds continued to rake in the lion's share, with inflows of $505.1 million, versus ETFs which netted inflows totaling $52.8 million. The year-to-date inflow now sits at $20.5 billion. The four-week moving average, meanwhile, moved lower this week to positive $775 million, from $1.1 billion last week. The change due to market conditions for the week was negative again, at $335.9 million, versus negative $390.9 million last week.

And of the $106.2 billion of total asset at U.S. loan funds, $21.8 billion are registered as ETFs, or 21% of the total.