Loan-fund AUM growth slows in March as assets approach 2018 highs

Assets under management at U.S. loan retail funds are trekking closer to the lofty highs of 2018, though the pace of this ascent continued to slow in March amid an acute, geopolitically driven global market selloff.

The value of total net assets under management increased by $2.66 billion last month, putting year-to-date growth at $20.62 billion, per data from LCD and Lipper FMI. March’s increase in AUM was the 17th consecutive monthly upswell in the value of assets at loan funds, though the smallest since November 2020.





With the potential for coupons to adjust upward with rising rates, mutual and exchange-traded funds have amassed a $172 billion war chest for the purposes of buying floating-rate loans. The growth in assets picked up late in 2020, as investors saw value against a richening high-yield bond market, and as the steepening of the U.S. Treasury yield curve signaled a potential for economic expansion. Since that time, the loan market’s floating rate feature has been the main driver of demand as investors have positioned for expected rate hikes.

As of March 31, retail loan fund assets under management are just $12 billion shy of the $184 billion record set in October 2018. In late 2018, investors grew increasingly cautious about whether the already-aged credit cycle would shift the Federal Reserve's stance regarding rate hikes, preceding what would turn out to be a downward trek for Treasury yields.





The growth in assets held at loan funds in March came against a whipsaw of secondary market prices and demand. The weighted average bid of the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index dipped to 95.88 on March 15, the lowest reading since mid-December 2020 (putting the total price drop in the three weeks after Feb. 23 at 215 bps).

The market rallied in the last two weeks of March, recovering 172 bps, and the index closed the month at 97.60, down from 97.88 on Feb. 28.

Picking up the slack, cash inflows to mutual funds and ETFs that report weekly totaled $2.09 billion in the four weeks ending March 30, a sum marked by a rare outflow of $518 million for the week ending March 16 (most of these flows taking place before the market rebound). For clarity, funds reporting monthly to Lipper are also a component of AUM, so the net fund flow figure from weekly reporters, combined with the market-value performance of loan bids, doesn't necessarily equate to the final AUM growth tally.

Despite the upheaval, loan fund inflows in the first quarter totaled $21.83 billion (including monthly reporters), the most for any quarter since the third quarter of 2013. As already demonstrated, underlying benchmark yields are a significant driver of loan market fund flows, and the first quarter was no exception. On March 31, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, at 2.32%, was 80 basis points higher than at the end of 2021, surpassing 2% during the quarter for the first time since 2019.

Looking ahead, demand for loans is expected to continue given the rising rate environment, as the Fed adjusts interest rates to contend with inflation. The liftoff from the near-zero interest rate policy was gradual (a 25-basis-point hike in March), and solid job reports give the Fed more reason to follow a "big bang" approach, S&P’s Chief U.S. Economist Beth Ann Bovino noted in an April 1 report.

“We expect the Fed will raise rates 50 bps at its policy meeting in May and announce the start of quantitative tightening this summer.” Bovino said. She expects seven total rate hikes in 2022, including a 50-bps hike, followed by four to five rate increases in 2023.

“But, with inflation readings stubbornly at their 40-year highs, an even tighter policy is likely, with even 50-bps rate hikes the norm,” she said.