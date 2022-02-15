Loan-fund AUM growth slows amid market volatility

As market conditions turned volatile in late February, the growth in assets under management at U.S. loan retail funds slowed from the record upswell at the start of the year.

Preceding a substantial pullback in demand for the floating-rate asset class in recent weeks, the $6.79 billion increase to the net value of loan funds in February nevertheless marked the third largest on record, bested only by a $9.51 billion increase in December 2016, and January’s staggering all-time high of $11.17 billion.





Per data from LCD and Lipper FMI, a 16-month streak of fund growth propelled the retail investor share of the $1.348 trillion (market value) of loans outstanding to 13% at the end of February. This was up from a pandemic-era low of 8% and put the total net asset value at $169.41 billion, the highest level since November 2018 and just $14.73 billion shy of the all-time high of $184.14 billion set in October 2018.

With secondary market prices tumbling in February amid the escalating crisis in Ukraine, the growth in the net asset value of loan funds came entirely from investor inflows. In the four weeks ended March 2, U.S. mutual and ETF funds reported $5.16 billion of inflows from investors (based on Lipper’s weekly reporters). However, nearly 80% of that total came in the first two weeks — including a record $2.29 billion inflow for the week ended Feb. 9, according to Lipper.

By the week ended March 2, with investors reeling from increasing volatility, growing losses and a reversal in the recent upward trend for Treasury yields, the inflow total slowed to just $179 million.





The weighted average bid of the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index dropped from 98.69 on Jan. 31 to 97.88 on Feb. 28, or 0.81%, the largest monthly contraction since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

As a side note, in addition to weekly reporters, funds reporting monthly to Lipper are also a component of AUM, along with market value change.

The ides of March

The recent market swings have put leveraged credit on its heels as investors process the pricing of risk against the choppy market conditions. While loans held out relatively well against other asset classes in February, losing 0.51%, compared to a negative 0.90% for high-yield bonds and negative 2.99% for the S&P 500, the old adage to beware the ides of March held some weight this year.

Per LCD, the secondary loan market suffered a historically bad losing streak, returning negative 1.80% from March 7 through March 15, the worst return over a nine-day period for the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index since the pandemic-driven market dislocation in March 2020. With losses mounting, and investors heading for the exit, the loan market recorded its biggest weekly outflow since September 2020, at $517.8 million for the week ended March 16, according to Lipper.

On the plus side, one of the big drivers of inflows to floating-rate loan funds — U.S. Treasury yields — climbed back above 2% after tightening from that level in mid-February, to 1.72% by March 1.

This week, the Federal Reserve officially put an end to its pandemic-era near-zero interest rate policy, raising its target rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.25-0.50%, as largely expected. More important is the path of hikes, to wit more than half of the FOMC’s 18 members signaled at least seven total rate hikes to a median of 1.9% by the end of 2022.



