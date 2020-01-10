Lloyd's wants worst performers to return to profit in under 2 years

Lloyd's of London wants its worst-performing syndicates to return to sustainable profitability in under two years or risk having their business plans rejected, according to CEO John Neal.

Outlining the market's 2021 business and capital planning process to journalists, Neal said half of Lloyd's syndicates were "pretty much where we want them to be" on underwriting performance, producing combined ratios, adjusted for long-term average catastrophe claims, below 100% and hitting their planned combined ratios. Within this, 24% of syndicates, which had hit their planned combined ratio two or three times in the 2017 to 2019 period and reported combined ratios below 100% two or three times in the same period, were "outstanding" and "really producing both superb results and executing well to plan," Neal said.

But the bad news, he added, was that the other half of the market was underperforming on these criteria. Neal said that although the top quartile, with a combined ratio of 93%, was "performing in line with the very best in the world," the bottom quartile is "the worst" compared with the peer group of insurers against which Lloyd's measures its performance. Although there is "quite a range of performance" in the bottom half overall, Neal said, the bottom quartile was producing combined ratios above 120%, "so they are really a long way from where they need to be."

Lloyd's would hold these worst-performers to account, Neal said, with "a very high expectation that within a reasonable period of time — it's got to be less than two years — they can not only return to profit, [but] return to sustainable, long-term profit." If they cannot, "then yes, we'll be challenging whether we can approve that plan or not."

As it announced in May, Lloyd's is introducing a streamlined business approval process for 2021, whereby a "light touch" approach will continue to be applied to the top quartile, but will also extend the same to the next quartile down, if they meet criteria such as improved combined ratio compared to last year's plan or actual performance; no new classes of business; or no classes of business that are under performance review.

The bottom half, meanwhile, will be subject to the "normal scrutiny that you would expect to go through," according to Neal, who said Lloyd's was showing "real differentiation" between the best and worst performers for the first time in 2021.

Growth ambitions

While it continues to strive for improved underwriting performance, Lloyd's is likely to grow in 2020 amid improving prices in many lines. Neal said Lloyd's had received requests from syndicates to write £11 billion of new business, which is "60% higher than in 2020." He said it was too early to say how much of the business would be approved, but that the amount of new business would be more than was seen in 2018, 2019 or 2020 and would be "greater than the £7 billion or £8 billion that we have been talking about."

Even so, Neal said his assumption for 2021 would be that Lloyd's premium would grow by a single-digit percentage, in part because the Lloyd's retention level is approximately 70% and because businesses that buy insurance would be suffering as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic could also increase the level of capital Lloyd's syndicates need to hold for writing the same amount of business, thanks to claims uncertainty and reduced investment returns, according to Lloyd's CFO Burkhard Keese. He told journalists: "In general, we have much more uncertainty because of COVID and we have a much lower interest rate environment, and that should, in theory, lead to a higher capital requirement."

Keese stressed that this was a general comment, and that it was "very hard to say" whether this would be true for all syndicates, but added: "Overall I believe we will see an increase in required capital."