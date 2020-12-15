'Lift-off' for green hydrogen; Deutsche ties exec salaries to sustainability

The ESG Insider newsletter compiles news and insights on environmental, social and governance developments driving change in business and investment decisions. Subscribe to our ESG Insider newsletter, and listen to the ESG Insider podcast on SoundCloud, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

"I don't see this as a cyclical thing. For green hydrogen, this is lift-off."

That is how Graham Cooley, CEO of U.K. electrolysis company ITM Power PLC, sees the future of hydrogen as the world looks for strategies to vastly reduce or eliminate carbon emissions.

This year we have seen ambitious green hydrogen projects launch in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and North America. Heading into 2021, some of the world's largest energy and technology companies are jockeying for position in a green hydrogen value chain that some see as a multitrillion-dollar opportunity. Our Chart of the Week shows how global renewable hydrogen capacity is poised for rapid growth in the coming years.

"Hydrogen is only beginning to scratch the surface. We haven't even started," Cooley told S&P Global Market Intelligence as part of a five-part series on the hydrogen industry.

Chart of the week

Top stories

'This is lift-off' for green hydrogen, says veteran British engineer

Hydrogen has had a bumpy ride over the past few decades as nascent investor interest waned, but a shift to renewable energy and growing focus on environment, social and governance issues means it could be here to stay.

Gas plants make up bulk of assets that PSEG could sell in strategic shift

The vast majority of the non-nuclear power generation assets for which Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. is considering strategic alternatives are fueled by natural gas, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.

Pressure on mining sector to lower emissions will intensify – Engie Impact CEO

Mining companies are stepping up plans to lower greenhouse gas emissions as they come under pressure to meet global climate goals, but many are not on track to fulfill their sustainability targets, Engie Impact CEO Mathias Lelièvre told S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Environmental

US EPA retains soot standards in move critics say only delays 'the inevitable'

Activist investor group plans to push for 4 new Exxon board members

CenterPoint strategy designed to feed growing electric utility business

Social

COVID-19 treatments drive profit, positive ESG implications for pharma — Moody's

Special NAIC committee on race homes in on specific issues

Crédit Agricole issues €1B of inaugural social bonds

Governance

Deutsche Bank to tie executive salaries to sustainability goals

BNEF study finds gender-diverse boards have better corporate climate governance

National Grid defends its governance as NY regulator flags oversight issues

ESG Indexes

