Liberty Global's go-to bank LionTree reaps telecom consolidation rewards

U.S.-based boutique bank LionTree Advisors LLC scored its largest telecom mandate in some time in May thanks to its long-standing relationship with Liberty Global PLC.

The cable company's U.K. unit Virgin Media is to form a joint venture with Telefónica UK Ltd.'s O2 in a $29.57 billion transaction, subject to merger control clearance.

LionTree is sharing the Liberty Global mandate with JPMorgan, with Citi providing financial advice to Telefónica.

The company owned by John Malone has tapped LionTree for a total of nine deals, worth almost $97 billion, including its acquisition of Virgin Media in 2013 and the recent sale of its German and Eastern European assets to Vodafone Group PLC for over $20.0 billion.

Founded by former UBS Vice Chairman Aryeh Bourkoff in 2012, its European operations are overseen by former JPMorgan dealmaker Jake Donavan and BNP Paribas alum Louis Kenna. LionTree's revenue rose to £49.5 million in the 12 months to March 31, 2018, according to accounts filed at Companies House, up from £7.8 million for the prior-year period. An SEC filing for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, shows LionTree had $24.2 million in assets, up from $19.2 million in assets at the end of 2018.

Since then, LionTree served alongside Morgan Stanley as financial adviser to U.S. media firm Viacom as part of its $20.95 billion merger with broadcaster CBS, taking home $22.5 million in fees. As the sole financial adviser to IT services company Presidio Inc. during its take-private buyout by investment firm BC Partners, it earned $30.5 million in fees.

The Virgin Media/O2 transaction is LionTree's largest to date in Europe. The 50/50 joint venture comes in the wake of a landmark EU court ruling overturning the blocked merger between O2 and smaller cell carrier Three that analysts believe could fuel further consolidation in the region.

Specialist TMT boutiques such as LionTree and its peers could benefit from pent-up telecom M&A in a more hospitable regulatory environment. One such beneficiary could be U.K.-based Robey Warshaw LLP, whose clients have included Comcast Corp. and Vodafone.