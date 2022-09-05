Leveraged loan default rate by issuer count drops to record low 0.26%

The U.S. leveraged loan default rate now sits at 0.26% by number of issuers, tying the record low set in 2007, per LCD data and the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

And with no new bankruptcy filings or payment misses among Index loans during the past four months, the rate by amount, at a negligible 0.18%, is just 3 basis points above the 2007, all-time low of 0.15%.

LCD’s criteria excludes distressed exchanges.

This brings the default volume on a rolling-twelve-month basis to just $2.2 billion, compared to $49 billion at the height of the pandemic-driven default wave in 2020.





With this lagging indicator of market defaults at historical lows, and underlying yields climbing sharply with inflation concerns and rising interest rates, LCD takes stock of the picture for fundamentals in leveraged loans.

Funding costs, unsurprisingly, are climbing sharply across the debt stack. For unsecured debt raises, the average yield required by investors at issuance in the high-yield market in April swelled to an eye-watering 7.28%, the highest since March 2019 and up nearly a staggering 200 bps since the end of 2021.

For B rated companies tapping the leveraged loan market with the backing of assets, the average new issue yield has climbed 91 bps this year, to 6.11%.

This rise in the cost of funding is currently assuaged by a lack of near-term maturities in need of refinancing. Thanks to the supply binge of 2021 clearing the near-term maturity pressure, the next major maturity wall for loan issuance has been pushed out to 2025.

Meantime, in looking at the buffer for companies in meeting higher debt servicing costs, the average interest coverage for loan issuers within the index that report results publicly climbed to a record high of 5.8x in the fourth quarter of 2021. This latest sample of course predates the uncertainties that came with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the upswell in underling Treasury yields, but nevertheless represents a healthiest starting point on record for meeting debt obligations.

Despite rising credit spreads, the market continues to signal little in the way of distress. Per LCD, the share of performing loans in the index priced below 80 cents on the dollar has risen to 1.60%, from 1.55% in March. This is the highest level since January 2021, though it still falls well inside the five-year average of 3.5% for the ratio (through 2021).

At the sector level, the share of loans priced below 80 remains highest in Broadcast, Radio and Television, at 11.65%, followed by Leisure, at 6.63%. Newly appearing in April, the Publishing sector comes in third, 5.64%.

One area that is of focus in monitoring underlying credit fundamentals is the massive growth in the share of B- rated issuers in the Index, particularly in relation to the potential migration to CCC and the structural limitations for CLO investors in holding lower-rated debt.

According to LCD, 27% of the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index is rated B-, up from just 9% five years ago.

