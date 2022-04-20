Leveraged loan amend-and-extend volume reaches YTD high of $6.9B in March

Helped by rush of borrowers looking to ink extensions before the end of the first quarter, amend-and-extend leveraged loan activity jumped to $6.9 billion in March, from $5.2 billion in February and $800 million in January, according to LCD. Despite March's bump in activity, the year-to-date volume total for A-to-E deals at just $12.8 billion is running well below last year's pace, when $34.2 billion was recorded in the first quarter of 2021.

March’s amend-and-extend activity consisted of nine transactions. Some of the larger executions were Tenet Healthcare Corp.’s upsized $1.9 billion revolver that was extended to March 2027, from September 2024; DCP Midstream Operating LP’s $1.4 billion ESG-linked revolver that was extended to March 2027; WESCO International’s upsized $1.35 billion revolver that was extended to March 2027, from June 2025; and American Axle & Manufacturing’s pro rata facility, which includes a $520 million term loan A and $925 million revolver, that was extended to March 2027. Pro rata deals, in general, have represented the lion's share of extension activity in 2022, accounting for about $10 billion of the $12.84 billion year-to-date total. Pro rata debt typically entails amortizing term loan A and/or revolving credit facilities.

Stepping back to view extensions overall, borrowers with pro rata loans have been targeting 2023 and 2024 so far this year, extending $2.6 billion and $5.2 billion of debt maturities in those years, respectively. In 2021, borrowers with pro rata loans also focused on 2023, extending $34.7 billion. Borrowers with pro rata loans in 2021 also extended $13.9 billion and $24.2 billion in facilities coming due in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

On the institutional side, borrowers so far this year have been focusing on loans coming due in 2024, extending $2.8 billion of that debt. In 2021, borrowers with institutional debt also primarily focused on 2024 and beyond, extending $19.4 billion of that debt.

Turning to upcoming maturities, the volume of loans due in 2022-2024 fell by $5.3 billion between the end of February and the end of March, to $155.4 billion, against a backdrop of about $1.38 trillion in outstanding loan paper. The volume of loans coming due in 2022-2024 was about $236.4 billion less at the end of March than it was at the end of 2020. Meanwhile, the volume of loans coming due in 2025-2026 shrank by $102.9 billion between the end of 2020 and the end of March, while the par amount outstanding due 2027 or later grew by $547 billion.

Covenant-relief activity, meanwhile, remains mostly frozen, with just one transaction in March, compared to February’s four and January’s three. Overall, covenant-relief activity has been down significantly since 2020, when companies scrambled for flexibility at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Since the start of 2021, there have been 38 covenant-relief transactions. In 2020, there were 193. Moreover, in terms of volume, covenant-relief activity remains at some of the lowest levels in more than a decade.

Looking into specific sectors, borrowers in real estate have been the most active this year, with three covenant-relief transactions. Looking back at last year, borrowers in the services and leasing sector were the most active, with five covenant-relief transactions, while real estate, computers and electronics, environmental, and manufacturing and machinery each featured three transactions.

CNL Healthcare Properties accounted for March’s sole covenant-relief transaction. The company entered into an amendment to its pro rata credit facility to modify a financial covenant, allowing for an increase to the established advance rate and increasing that same financial covenant, boosting the single tenant concentration limit for the quarters ending Dec. 31, 2021, March 31, 2022, and June 3, 2022. In fact, pro rata transactions have accounted for all of 2022’s covenant-relief activity, which totaled $3.8 billion at the end of March.

Of course, one of the fundamental differences in the covenant-relief landscape today is that most current covenant-relief deals are pro rata, comprising revolving credits and amortizing term debt taken on by banks and financial institutions. A decade ago, covenant-relief activity tilted toward institutional issuers, whose debt is primarily bought by CLOs, retail/mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

In 2010, the volume of institutional and pro rata covenant-relief activity was about $70.0 billion and $34.2 billion, respectively. Fast forward to a decade later, in 2020, and institutional deals accounted for just $19.9 billion of the $161.4 billion in covenant-relief volume, according to LCD. In 2021, the difference was even more striking, with institutional covenant-relief volume coming in at $2 billion, versus pro rata's $18.3 billion.

Meanwhile, the covenant-lite market share within the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index remained at 88% in March, which is up from 84.4% a year ago. For reference, at the end of 2008, before the peak of covenant amendment activity during the last financial crisis, the covenant-lite share was just 15%.