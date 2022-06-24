Leveraged Finance Fights Melanoma set to raise record amount at June 16 benefit

The Leveraged Finance Fights Melanoma (LFFM) benefit is set to raise more than $2.8 million for melanoma and other cancer research, a record amount for the event.

The meeting of the leveraged finance and private equity community is scheduled for June 16 at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

“LFFM funding supports cutting-edge melanoma research that has helped patients with all types of cancer live longer, fuller lives. Treatments first pioneered in melanoma are now being used to treat patients with over 30 other cancer types,” according to a statement about event, which raises funds for the Melanoma Research Alliance.

LFFM has raised more than $19 million in total for the MRA, the largest nonprofit funder of melanoma research.

LFFM was founded in 2011 by Jeff Rowbottom (Iron Park Capital) and Brendan Dillon (Veritas Capital), both of whom are melanoma survivors.

“Since its founding in 2007, MRA-funded investigators have been deeply involved in every breakthrough in melanoma research, including the approval of 15 new therapies, LFFM said.

The event is co-chaired by Clare Bailhé (MidCap Financial), Dillon (Veritas Capital), Kerry Dolan (Brinley Partners), Lee Grinberg (Elliott Management), Matt Manin (Apollo), George Mueller (KKR), Geoff Oltmans (Silver Lake), Kevin Pluff, Rowbottom (Iron Park Capital), Ian Schuman (Latham & Watkins), Cade Thompson (KKR), Trevor Watt (Hellman & Friedman), & Eric Wedel (Kirkland & Ellis).

For more information about the event, visit www.curemelanoma.org/lffm or contact jrauscher@curemelanoma.org.



