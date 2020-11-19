 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/leverage-of-florida-property-insurers-comes-into-focus-for-demotech-56656778 content
Florida property insurers' debt positions will be a major point of emphasis for one key rating agency in its upcoming review of the industry.

Demotech Inc., a financial stability rating and consulting company that reviews and rates many Florida-focused insurers, recently said it intends to include an "in-depth analysis of the leverage created by debt and debt service" in its conversations with certain management teams.

The rating agency said some Florida-based insurers may need to restructure their debt or lower their associated interest rates to address concerns about their financial capacity to "reinvigorate" their business models. Carriers unable to meet or adjust their business models may look to be acquired or face rating downgrades.

While Demotech did not specifically reference a particular debt instrument in its discussion of leverage, a number of Florida-focused carriers it rates have issued surplus notes. A surplus note is a debt obligation issued by an insurance company to raise capital. It is similar to a corporate bond but is classified as equity under statutory accounting principles. The state insurance commissioner must approve principal and interest payments for those notes.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation in an emailed statement said it is "closely and consistently monitoring the financial conditions" of insurers in the state and always working to protect consumers.

According to an analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the ratios of surplus notes-to-policyholders surplus for Florida-focused underwriters with outstanding surplus notes ranged from 3.0% to 193.1% as of Sept. 30, 2019. Anchor Property & Casualty Insurance Co. had the largest such ratio at the end of the third quarter of 2019. Citing substantial changes to Anchor's business model, Demotech downgraded the company on Jan. 14 to M, Moderate from A, Exceptional.

Four insurers People's Trust Insurance Co., Edison Insurance Services Inc., Tower Hill Prime Insurance Co., and Prepared Insurance Co. had ratios of more than 20%. They stood at 77.1%, 57.4%, 23.4% and 20.4%, respectively.

The median ratio among all individual property and casualty companies with surplus notes outstanding as of Sept. 30, 2019, was roughly 22.0%.

