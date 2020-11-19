 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/less-than-1-week-before-elections-future-of-us-climate-policy-in-the-balance-60967712 content
Less than 1 week before elections, future of US climate policy in the balance

Less than 1 week before elections, future of US climate policy in the balance

The ESG Insider newsletter compiles news and insights on environmental, social and governance developments driving change in business and investment decisions. Subscribe to our ESG Insider newsletter, and listen to the ESG Insider podcast on SoundCloud, Spotify or Apple podcasts.

In late 2019, when President Donald Trump formally requested to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, a technical quirk of the process meant the date of withdrawal would be doubly significant: Nov. 4, 2020, the day after a presidential election that, among many other things, has shown the two candidates deeply divided on climate change.

With less than one week before the U.S. elections, this week's newsletter examines some of the climate policies at stake. Current and former negotiators in international climate talks say renewed U.S. engagement on the issue could help rally other countries that are still dragging their feet when it comes to carbon reductions and mobilize market forces that would help speed up the transition to a cleaner economy around the world.

See our Chart of the Week for a breakdown of how the U.S. stacks up against other countries in terms of historical greenhouse gas emissions.

Chart of the Week

SNL Image

SNL Image

Top Stories 

How the US election could still turn the tide for global climate action

In the final countdown to the U.S. presidential election, President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden remain deeply divided on climate change. Current and former negotiators in international climate talks say a Biden administration that rejoins the Paris climate accord and prioritizes fighting climate change could turn the tide in the effort to prevent the worst effects of global warming.

Emerging markets ripe for climate deals, but come with social costs, risks

Developing countries will play a crucial role if the world is going to meet climate goals like the Paris agreement. But investors and policymakers in developing countries are caught between a rock and a hard place as the social and financial cost of a rapid green transition could be huge, something that has been compounded by the coronavirus pandemic, market participants say.

Rising water stress risk threatens US coal plants, largely clustered in 5 states

A substantial amount of the U.S. coal fleet lies in areas that will be water-stressed due to climate change within the decade, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and the World Resources Institute. In our third story in a series on water stress, we look at how an aging coal-fired fleet already retiring en masse due to the rise of renewable energy may come under even more pressure because of competition for limited water resources.

Environmental

Biden pledges to 'transition from the oil industry,' not ban fracking if elected

SNL Image
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden squared off in the final presidential debate on Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tenn.
Source: Jim Bourg-Pool/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Report calls on California to lead on carbon capture for deep decarbonization

EU's Green Deal architect puts countries on notice for emissions cuts

Social

Podcast: New York hospital exec says pandemic will force rethink of family leave

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in 'last mile' as timeline shifts to November

Colombia triples account creation rate, but credit lags

Governance

BP could start buybacks by end of 2021 if it reaches $35B debt target

New tech, 5G push US telcos toward carbon neutral future

US EPA head criticizes Calif. vehicle emissions plans, touts natural gas as fuel

ESG Indices

SNL Image

Contact S&P Global Market Intelligence's ESG News team at ESGNews@spglobal.com.