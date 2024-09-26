 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/leading-edge-real-estate-group-buys-burt-co-cresapartners-acquires-northstar-83548852 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

Leading Edge Real Estate Group buys Burt & Co.; CresaPartners acquires NorthStar
Case Study

A Sports Team Navigates Business Through Disruptive Times

Case Study

A Sports League Maximizes Revenue from Media Rights

Blog

Japan M&A By the Numbers: Q4 2023

Case Study

An Investment Bank Taps S&P's Real Estate Modeling Expertise


Leading Edge Real Estate Group buys Burt & Co.; CresaPartners acquires NorthStar

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Leading Edge Real Estate Group purchased Tennessee-based real estate company Burt & Co. Southern Real Estate.

Commercial real estate services company CresaPartners LLC acquired NorthStar Owners Representation.

Real estate services company Prime Real Estate Group LLC bought Michigan-based real estate agency GAP Realty Group.

SNL Image

Read the previous edition of Real Estate M&A Replay.