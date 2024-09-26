Leading Edge Real Estate Group buys Burt & Co.; CresaPartners acquires NorthStar

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.
Leading Edge Real Estate Group purchased Tennessee-based real estate company Burt & Co. Southern Real Estate.
Commercial real estate services company CresaPartners LLC acquired NorthStar Owners Representation.
Real estate services company Prime Real Estate Group LLC bought Michigan-based real estate agency GAP Realty Group.
- Meerub Anjum
- Real EstateRetail & Consumer Products