LatAm CDS prices decline in Q2 from spikes in March, April

The cost of credit default swaps on sovereign Latin American debt receded during the second quarter as the sharp repricing seen in the first quarter decreased slightly after peaking in April.

Credit risk soared to new heights in the first months of the year as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global markets and shook investor sentiment. A sudden aversion to emerging markets triggered credit default swaps prices, more than doubling for some of the largest sovereigns in the region.

Following a peak in April, five-year sovereign credit default swap prices declined to end the quarter slightly lower. Mexico and Colombia saw their CDS prices drop by more than 30% in the period, to settle at 155 and 157 basis points, respectively.

Countries where mining is an important component of GDP, such as Chile and Peru, also saw improvements in their perceived credit risk as demand and price for their key commodities ⁠— mainly copper⁠ — rebounded during the quarter. Five-year default swaps in those countries decreased by 33.5% and 24.2%, respectively.

Chile regained its spot as the safest bet for Latin American sovereigns with its CDS priced at 85 basis points, while Peru's stood at 91 basis points, the two lowest CDS prices in the region.

Brazil's CDS price edged marginally lower, dropping by 7.2% to 250 basis points by the end of June, but remains nearly twice as expensive as it was at the beginning of the year.

The central bank in Brazil has laid out preliminary guidelines for its plan of a broader quantitative easing program, though it has said it would only use such instruments as a last resort. Meanwhile, it has cut its benchmark monetary rate repeatedly to a record low of 2.25% to provide stimulus for the economy.

Concerns remain over the deficit that increased government spending could have on Brazil's deficit, estimated by rating agencies at around 14% for 2020. Finance minister Paulo Guedes has called to resume reforms once the pandemic is contained, in an effort to avoid the risk of a depression.

As the region has become one of the world's epicenters for the pandemic, prospects of longer lockdown measures are likely to delay a transition back to pre-crisis economic activity levels.



The International Monetary Fund worsened expectations for both economic growth and recovery in the region, forecasting a 9.4% GDP fall in 2020 and only a partial recovery of 3.7% for 2021.



In Central America, Costa Rica and El Salvador were the only countries that saw their CDS prices increase. Debt insurance costs rose by 20.7% and 26.9% in the quarter to 582 and 730 basis points, respectively, while Panama swap prices dropped by 20.9% in the period to 113 basis points.

Selective defaults in Argentina and Ecuador

Market sentiment remained grim for Argentina and Ecuador, whose governments incurred in selective defaults during the quarter.

Argentina's debt was placed in selective default as it failed to meet its May 22 coupon payment on a portion of its international debt. The event activated CDS contracts and triggered $1.5 billion in payments, in accordance with the insurance agreements.

Negotiations between the government led by Alberto Fernández and creditors are ongoing over roughly $66 billion of the country's foreign debt under international law. Argentina and its bondholders have repeatedly pushed back deadlines on debt talks, with the latest round expected to be finalized July 24.

Fernandez and Finance Minister Martín Guzmán have described the country's debt load as unsustainable, saying that Argentina does not have the capacity to service its debt. The country's debt burden includes loans from the International Monetary Fund, which disbursed nearly $44 billion in recent years.

Meanwhile, Ecuador was also downgraded to selective default by rating agencies in April as the country solicited a deferral of interest payments worth more than $800 million on global bonds until mid-August, while the country engages with investors to re-profile its debt and negotiate a new agreement with the International Monetary Fund.