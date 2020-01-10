KKR will not seek nonlife counterpart to Global Atlantic, says co-COO

KKR & Co. Inc. is unlikely to seek out a property and casualty equivalent of life insurer Global Atlantic Financial Group Ltd., which it plans to acquire.

KKR announced July 8 that it was buying fixed-annuity writer Global Atlantic in an all-cash deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. The company has not yet set a price but says it will pay 1x book value for the life insurer. KKR said Global Atlantic's book value was $4.4 billion as of March 31. KKR expects to own about 60% of the insurer, as it is inviting existing Global Atlantic shareholders and other co-investors to participate alongside it.

Speaking on a conference call to discuss the transaction, KKR co-COO Scott Nuttall would "never say never" to the possibility of branching into other areas of insurance, but also said the alternative asset manager was not likely to be "doing anything in P&C like this any time soon."

Nuttall said that KKR had been looking at the insurance space since the early 1990s, but concluded that there were very few business models that it felt it could partner with strategically. He said that KKR has a "really high bar" for inorganic transactions like the pending Global Atlantic acquisition and "very few things have cleared that bar."

While noting that KKR has a number of P&C clients, he said that many business models were "not as ideal as the fixed annuity space" when it comes to making large strategic investments. In particular, he said, nonlife firms have smaller asset portfolios relative to their capital bases and are more volatile as a result of their exposures to different types of events.

By contrast, Nuttall said KKR liked Global Atlantic because of its stable earnings profile, high growth and business retention levels, as well as the barriers to entry for competitors because of the distribution relationships the insurer has forged with banks and broker/dealers.

The Global Atlantic deal would "significantly accelerate" KKR's presence in the insurance space, Nuttall told analysts, taking assets managed on behalf of insurance clients to 35% of total AUM from 12% today.

"Our relevance to the insurance industry will increase materially," the co-COO added.

KKR's investor presentation for the deal said Global Atlantic's GAAP assets have grown to $90 billion in 2019 from $40 billion in 2014. In addition to further organic growth, Nuttall said that there was also scope for Global Atlantic to continue growing by acquisition.

"We do expect continued M&A in this space and believe [Global Atlantic] is very well positioned to continue to be a consolidator," he said.

KKR intends to become Global Atlantic's investment manager, subject to regulatory approval. Nuttall said he believed KKR could help the life insurer continue to grow, both by "helping generate even better investment returns" and using its network to "access capital to fund more organic and inorganic growth."