KKR to buy majority stakes in Coty's beauty business, Australian asset manager

KKR's hat trick

KKR & Co. Inc. has been out with its shopping list this week, picking up assets across the globe.

The alternatives giant is purchasing a 60% majority stake in Coty Inc.'s professional beauty and retail hair business at an enterprise value of $4.3 billion, it announced on May 11. The investment will be made primarily from its North American and European private equity funds, KKR Americas Fund XII LP and KKR European Fund V LP. The business will become a standalone company that includes the Wella, Clairol, OPI and ghd brands.

KKR also went down under, with the firm agreeing to acquire a 55% majority stake in Commonwealth Bank of Australia's, or CBA's, domestic asset management business, Colonial First State, at a valuation of A$3.3 billion. CBA will receive cash proceeds of approximately A$1.7 billion from the buyout house.

Other KKR deals that emerged this week include the purchase of a 3.2% direct stake in German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, alongside a 2% shareholding through unspecified instruments, according to Reuters, citing a spokesperson for the firm. The firm also led a $43 million Series C funding round in U.S. Slice, an ordering and marketing technology platform for pizzerias, alongside existing investors GGV Capital, Primary Venture Management LLC, Teamworthy Ventures and RiverPark Ventures.

KKR raised over $10 billion of new commitments across its fund platform from March 1 through May 1, CFO Robert Lewin said during the firm's first-quarter earnings call on May 6.

From Feb. 21, the date KKR marks as the start of the coronavirus crisis, the firm had invested or committed approximately $8 billion, Co-President and Co-COO Scott Nuttall said on the call, with approximately $5 billion invested in credit "of some type" and the remaining $3 billion in equity opportunities.

The firm had "been preparing for an environment like this for over a decade," Nuttall said. "Starting a couple of years ago, we repositioned our distressed and private equity teams to be closer together and created target lists, or shopping lists, for debt and equity that we would want to buy if and when dislocation occurred."

In the works

* Cerberus Capital Management LP and Corsair Capital LLC are interested in acquiring troubled British foreign exchange company Travelex Holdings Ltd., Sky News reported, citing industry sources.

* Cerberus, Centerbridge Partners LP, Apollo Global Management Inc. and Greybull Capital LLP are among a dozen private investment firms that are expected to be in discussions with Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. on a potential rescue deal for the struggling airline, The Times of London reported.

Entries

* Accelmed Partners agreed to purchase TearLab Corp. and inject $25 million of capital into the eye diagnostics company.

* INVL Asset Management UAB will acquire a controlling interest in Latvian waste management company Eco Baltic Group Co., or Eco Baltia, through its INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund.

* Funds managed by Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC are buying companion pet health and safety company Radio Systems Corp. in a deal set to be completed around June.

* Ardian will acquire a majority stake in Swissbit AG, a Switzerland-based provider of storage and embedded internet of things solutions.

Exits

* Permira Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in TeamViewer AG to 39% from 51.5% after selling roughly 25 million shares of the German software company to institutional investors, Reuters reported.

* Business Growth Fund Ltd. sold its stake in U.K.-based kitchen worktops seller Direct Online Services Ltd. to Broadview Holding BV.

Flush with cash

* HgCapital LLP obtained $11 billion across three private equity funds, marking its largest pool of capital to date, according to Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Golub Capital LLC has collected $3 billion in capital commitments across several funds since April 1.

* Stellex Capital Management LP is seeking $1.25 billion for Stellex Capital Partners Fund II LP.

* Deutsche Beteiligungs AG held the final close for DBAG Fund VIII, raising over €1.11 billion.

Sector intelligence

