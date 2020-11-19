KKR pulls in $10B for Asia fund; Ares closes on $3.5B special opportunities fund

Looking East

KKR & Co. Inc. is looking to deploy into the accelerating pipeline of deals it is seeing in Asia, having raised more than $10 billion for its third fund targeting the region, sources told Bloomberg News.

The fund, which has a $12.5 billion target, is on track to secure the largest capital amount raised by a U.S.-based private equity firm to be deployed in Asia, according to Preqin.

Asia was the buyout giant's "most active destination for capital" in 2019, due mainly to the region trading at a meaningful discount to the U.S. and Europe, KKR Co-President Joseph Bae said during Morgan Stanley's Virtual U.S. Financials Conference in June.

As Asia is opening up two to three months faster than other markets following the outbreak of COVID-19, KKR has seen its deal pipeline accelerating in the region, Bae added.

The firm's buyout fund will not be the only vehicle focusing on investment opportunities in the region. It is also raising for its debut Asia infrastructure and real estate strategies, with a capital raise for Asia private credit "just around the corner," Bae said.

Almighty dollar



* Ares Management Corp. garnered $3.5 billion for Ares Special Opportunities Fund LP at final close.

* EMK Capital LLP secured €1.5 billion at the final close of its EMK Capital Partners II LP fund, Private Equity International reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

* Macquarie Group Ltd. received £2.7 billion in commitments for Macquarie Infrastructure Debt Investment Solutions.

Consumer corner

* Advent International Corp. made an offer to acquire a stake in Italian soccer league Serie A at a valuation of roughly €13 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Unilever PLC's tea business has attracted interests from several buyout firms, including KKR, Cinven Ltd., Advent, Bain Capital Pvt. Equity LP, The Blackstone Group Inc., Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC and Jacobs Holding AG, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Bain Capital LP and Cyrus Capital Partners LP submitted binding bids to acquire troubled airline Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd., The Sydney Morning Herald reported. Deloitte, which received the bids June 22, has one week to pick between the two private equity bidders.

* OPTrust Private Markets Group is seeking a buyer for a 50% stake in its Kinetic Group bus business, the Australian Financial Review's Street Talk column reported.

TMT transactions

* Schneider Electric SE and Emerson Electric Co. are mulling buyout bids for SoftBank Group Corp.-backed industrial software company OSIsoft LLC, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. SoftBank holds its OSIsoft stake, potentially valued at more than $1.5 billion, through SoftBank Vision Fund LP.

* A consortium led by ARDIAN Italy Srl will buy a 49% stake in a new holding company for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA from Telecom Italia SpA for about €1.6 billion.

* Northleaf Capital Partners Ltd. exited its investment in Xplornet Communications Inc., following the sale of the broadband service provider to Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners.

Blackstone's list

* Blackstone is working to recapitalize and repurpose a roughly $1.4 billion portfolio that includes key Hollywood, Calif., film studios owned by Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., the Commercial Observer reported, citing unnamed sources.

* Edelweiss Global Investment Advisors, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.'s investment and advisory business, has attracted minority stake buyout interests from Bank of Singapore Ltd. and private equity firms Blackstone, KKR, Baring Private Equity Asia and TA Associates Management LP, The Economic Times (India) reported, citing four people with direct knowledge of the development.

* Blackstone is making an investment of $150 million in Chinese internet data center service provider 21Vianet Group Inc.

