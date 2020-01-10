 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/kkr-posts-record-quarter-for-fundraising-bringing-in-over-16b-59749895 content
KKR posts record quarter for fundraising bringing in over $16B

KKR posts record quarter for fundraising bringing in over $16B

KKR & Co. Inc. had a record quarter for fundraising as a public company, raising over $16 billion to invest in both private and public markets, CFO Robert Lewin said on the firm's second-quarter earnings call.

Its mammoth fourth Asia buyout fund accounted for the bulk of the $16.4 billion, and the vehicle has approximately $11 billion, surpassing its $9.3 billion predecessor fund. The firm believes its Asia business can be as large as its North America franchise and it will continue to expand in areas like alternative credit and growth equity, Lewin said on the call.

First-time funds and adjacent strategies drew in $4.2 billion in the second quarter. KKR aims to increase its management fees by at least 50% over the coming three years. Lewin said its flagship raises, like Asia IV, "are definitely important," but the scale-up of newer strategies is "also critical to achieving that goal."

"We're now starting to see the impact as new capital is raised in areas like Asia infrastructure, which now totals $2.5 billion, as well as Asia real estate, core plus real estate and our dislocation strategy," Lewin added.

The remaining capital raised in the quarter was in leveraged credit, with the issue of two European CLOs, and through its pro rata portion of inflows at hedge fund Marshall Wace, with which it has a long-term strategic partnership.

Portfolio performance

KKR's portfolio has been performing "pretty well" in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Co-President Scott Nuttall said during the call.

The firm is underweight in the hardest-hit areas of the global economy. Direct energy makes up about 2% of the firm's assets under management, hotels and leisure accounts for another 2%, and retail makes up about 3%, Nuttall said. The firm's greatest exposure is to technology, media and telecommunications, which accounts for approximately 25% of its portfolio. "Our investments in data and e-commerce are doing particularly well, as an example," he said.

The firm also has a heavy weighting toward Asia, which is further along in recovery. About 30% of the firm's private equity portfolio is weighted to Asia, Nuttall added.

"When you put all that together, we've actually been quite encouraged by the data we're seeing," Nuttall said, adding that the firm has seen a snap back in its first-quarter numbers. "Asia is coming back, Europe is coming back, and a number of different sectors in the U.S. we've seen the numbers bounce as well. But I think, overall, a lot of that's driven by how we've constructed the portfolios."