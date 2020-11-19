KKR buying insurer Global Atlantic Financial; CVC weighing options to exit Elsan

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of global private equity news stories and more published throughout the week.

Big buy

KKR & Co. Inc. is the latest alternatives firm to delve further into the insurance market, announcing this week it would acquire retirement and life insurance company Global Atlantic Financial Group Ltd. off its balance sheet.

Global Atlantic will continue to operate as a separate business, with KKR planning to serve as Global Atlantic's investment manager, subject to regulatory approvals.

KKR expects the acquisition will increase its assets under management to $279 billion, from $207 billion as of March 31, with permanent capital increasing to 33% of total AUM from 9%.

KKR said it would pay 1x book value for the life insurer. The book value of Global Atlantic was approximately $4.4 billion as of March 31. KKR expects to acquire a 60% stake, with existing Global Atlantic shareholders and co-investors invited to invest alongside it. Global Atlantic will be the firm's largest balance sheet investment and a majority-owned subsidiary, its CFO Robert Lewin said on a call following the announcement.

KKR Co-President Scott Nuttall said on the call the insurance industry is "an enormous end market" estimated to have over $30 trillion of invested assets. "In this low rate world, we've been finding that insurance companies are looking for alternative investments within their portfolios, so we have built a dedicated team that is focused on the specific needs of insurance [limited partners]."

The firm has been growing its insurance vertical organically, but had also been "searching for the right strategic partner that could take our platform to the next level," Nuttall said. The firm expects Global Atlantic to continue to expand and will pursue further acquisitions.

On the auction block

* CVC Capital Partners Ltd. hired advisers Morgan Stanley and Rothschild & Co. to weigh its options to exit Elsan SAS, BloombergQuint reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Carlyle Group Inc. plans to sell its U.K.-based vehicle repair network Nationwide Accident Repair Services PLC, Sky News reported, citing industry sources.

* TPG Capital LP, Bank of America Corp. and seven other private equity firms have shown interest to invest in a new company to market the media rights of Italian soccer league Serie A, SportBusiness reported, citing Milano Finanza.

* Casual dining group Azzurri Group Ltd. is reportedly engaged in talks with TowerBrook Capital Partners LP to sell the business, The (U.K.) Times reported.

Exits

* Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA is set to sell its subsidiary, handicraft products vendor MEZ GmbH, to a Swiss entrepreneur.

* Bridgepoint Development Capital will sell KGH Customs Services AB to integrated container logistics company A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S.

* Capiton AG via its capiton IV fund will divest its stake in Trioptics Gmbh to Jenoptik AG. Trioptics supplies test equipment and manufacturing systems for optical components and sensors.



A sign for The Blackstone Group stands in front of their offices.

Source: AP Photo

Entries

* Thoma Bravo LLC closed the acquisition of cloud-based business collaboration platform Exostar LLC.

* Accelmed Partners II, an investment vehicle managed by private equity firm Accelmed Fund, closed its purchase of eye diagnostics company TearLab Corp.

* Arlington Management Employees LLC closed the acquisition of J&J Maintenance Inc., a provider of preventative maintenance services for U.S. federal government sites.

Fundraising starts and stops

* The Blackstone Group Inc.'s credit arm GSO Capital Partners LP is seeking $7.5 billion for its GSO Capital Opportunities Fund IV, Reuters reported, citing investor notes from the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana.

* Sequoia Capital Operations LLC attracted roughly $7.2 billion at the close of its funds to invest in China, India and the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

* Charlesbank Capital Partners LLC held the final close of its Charlesbank Credit Opportunities Fund II LP after raising capital commitments in excess of its $700 million hard cap.

