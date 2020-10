S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of global private equity news stories and more published throughout the week.

Building up the war chest

KKR & Co. Inc. had yet another busy week amid the ongoing coronavirus uncertainty, closing on capital raises and sealing deals.

The alternative asset manager has collected $4 billion of commitments. The capital raised, which will focus on investments in credit opportunities created by current volatility, includes $2.8 billion for the KKR Dislocation Opportunities Fund and over $1.1 billion from separately managed accounts dedicated to the same opportunities.

The capital will be managed by KKR's credit business, which has a "flexible mandate to invest in what is expected to be an evolving set of opportunities across public and private credit markets over an initial 18-month investment period," and has the ability to draw on the firm's other strategies including private equity, infrastructure, and real estate, "where appropriate," the firm said in a release.

Beyond fundraising, KKR announced it had committed to making a $1 billion investment from its third global infrastructure fund to develop data centers for large European technology companies with former Zenium Data Centers CEO and founder Franek Sodzawiczny. KKR managing director Waldemar Szlezak said in a release the European data center market "presents a unique opportunity to invest" due to increased cloud services adoption and demand for data.

The firm also bought a majority interest in Paris-based private real estate company SARL Etche France from Groupe BMF SARL and co-founders. The transaction will allow KKR to build out its real estate capabilities in France, with a focus on driving growth in the ever popular industrial and logistics space.

Automotive-parts maker Marelli Corp. said on May 27 it had received ¥130 billion in additional capital from shareholder KKR and Japanese banks. And the firm is also looking to offer new funding for Swiss vending machine company Selecta AG to help the debt-saddled company, four sources told Reuters in a May 28 report, with one source saying it is expected to secure €150 million to €200 million of new loans from KKR.

Green shoots

* SoftBank Vision Fund LP, the venture capital fund of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. is exploring the sale of a minority stake in industrial software company OSIsoft LLC, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s private equity arm and U.S. conglomerate Koch Industries Inc. could relaunch the sale of printing ink maker Flint Group SA after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported, citing people close to the matter.

* KKR-backed Reliance Industries Ltd. is getting digital and wireless business Jio Platforms Ltd. ready for an IPO outside of India, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

READ MORE: Sign up for our weekly coronavirus newsletter here, and read our latest coverage on the crisis here.

Right on the money

* Nordic Capital is purchasing Swedish insurer Max Matthiessen AB from financial adviser Willis Towers Watson PLC.

* Brookfield Business Partners LP invested 12.25 billion Indian rupees into nonbank lender IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd.

Healthy and insured

* Global Care Capital Inc. signed a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire 70% of the issued and outstanding common shares of personal protective equipment provider High Standard Health Care Ltd.

* The Riverside Co. is selling incontinence and urology products supplier ActivStyle Inc. to healthcare distributor AdaptHealth Corp. for $62 million in cash.

* Genstar Capital LLC sold automotive warranty provider Innovative Aftermarket Systems LP to iA Financial Group.

* Bridgepoint SAS agreed to purchase a majority interest in French insurance broker Compagnie Européenne de Prévoyance SAS from J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC and CHG Participations SAS.

Fundraising

* Thoma Bravo LLC seeks to obtain $16.50 billion for Thoma Bravo Fund XIV and its related vehicles and $3.50 billion for Thoma Bravo Discover Fund III LP.

* Aquiline Capital Partners LLC pulled in over $2 billion for its fourth private equity fund.

* Spectrum Equity Management LP raised $1.5 billion for Spectrum Equity IX LP.

