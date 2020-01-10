JPMorgan's revamped ESG approach; Big advertisers boycott Facebook

The ESG Insider newsletter compiles news and insights on environmental, social and governance developments driving change in business and investment decisions. Subscribe to our ESG Insider newsletter, and listen to the latest ESG Insider podcast on
Over the past few months we've brought you stories about how COVID-19 is wreaking economic havoc and causing companies around the globe to reshape their approach to ESG. But in some parts of the world, the pandemic has also led to better financial inclusion.
In this week's newsletter we explore how in Colombia, collaboration between the public sector, banks and financial technology firms led approximately 2 million people to open deposit accounts for the first time between March and the end of June. Our Chart of the Week shows the dramatic spike.
We also hear from the head of sustainability at JPMorgan Chase & Co. In an exclusive interview for the ESG Insider podcast, she tells us how the largest bank in the U.S. plans to engage with shareholders on the topic of systemic racism and inequality.
And we look at how large advertisers from The Unilever Group to Verizon Communications Inc. to Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. have temporarily halted advertising spend on Facebook Inc. and other social media platforms as part of a broader campaign urging these companies to do more to reduce the spread of harmful content.
Chart of the Week
Top Stories
COVID catalyzes financial inclusion in Colombia
More Colombians opened their first bank account during the coronavirus pandemic than in all of 2019, according to estimates from Banca de las Oportunidades, a government institution focused on financial inclusion. The distribution of emergency welfare drove the country's banking growth spurt.
|
JPMorgan Chase Head of Sustainability Marisa Buchanan
Podcast: How the biggest US bank is adapting its ESG approach amid COVID, racism
"This crisis has shown that many people, especially people of color, are not benefiting from any of the economic gains that we've seen in recent years," JPMorgan Chase Head of Sustainability Marisa Buchanan said in an interview about how the bank is adapting its ESG strategy amid COVID-19 and widespread protests against racism. "In many cases, structurally they don't have access to the same opportunities as white people do."
Facebook's long-term future intact despite ad boycott, analysts say
The advertising boycott launched against Facebook by a growing list of major brands appears far from over. However, analysts expect little long-term financial impact on the social media platform.
Environmental
|
Investors are increasing pressure on companies and governments to address the climate risks associated with deforestation, which reached an 11-year high in Brazil in 2019.
Source: AP Photo
BlackRock, BNP Paribas push deforestation as urgent climate change risk
Democrats' blueprint for fighting climate change sees FERC playing key role
District of Columbia sues 4 oil majors, alleges they hid climate change risks
Social
In America, Black families pay more for energy than white families, says study
Unilever halts advertising on Facebook, Twitter
Rio Tinto loses financial backing of Indigenous group after heritage site blast
Governance
US Labor Department proposal sets rules on ESG exposure in retirement plans
Vatican's call for fossil fuel divestment could have long-term impacts
Shareholders quiz LVMH on climate, animal welfare, biodiversity
ESG Indices
