With another huge $10.47 billion credit provision for the second quarter, JPMorgan Chase & Co. management hopes the bank's loss allowance is now large enough to carry it through the cycle.

But executives warned that the outlook remains profoundly unclear. "While we have seen some signs that are encouraging in May and June, May and June are really the easy months in terms of what this recovery could look like," CFO Jennifer Piepszak said in a July 14 call with reporters. "And we'll really expect to gain more visibility on the damage that we're dealing with over the coming months, which will be much more challenging."

JPMorgan Chase increased its allowance for loan losses to $32.09 billion in the second quarter from $23.24 billion in the first quarter. The new level equates to about 50% of loan losses projected under the "severely adverse" scenario in the Federal Reserve's most recent stress tests.

Piepszak said the allowance reflects the bank's expectation for a slower recovery in the second half of 2020 than it projected at the end of the first quarter, and double-digit unemployment through the first half of 2021. It also assumes "the continuation and effectiveness of government stimulus," Piepszak said, which "is part of what's very uncertain now."

"This is not a normal recession," Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said. "Consumers' incomes are up. Their savings are up. Home prices for the most part are up. The recessionary part of this you're going to see down the road."

So far, net charge-offs have barely moved, edging up from $1.47 billion in the first quarter to $1.56 billion in the second quarter, though executives said an increase is inevitable.

"It's fair to say that right now given where we are in this crisis, the relationship between the business cycle and the health of the business sector and the health of the household sector is broken," Piepszak said. "We haven't really started to see what you would typically see in the middle of a recession like this because of the amount of stimulus and support that is out there."

JPMorgan Chase's reserve for consumers jumped $4.4 billion in the second quarter, the same as the increase in the first quarter. The increase jumped $2.2 billion to $4.6 billion on the wholesale side, reflecting the bank's anticipation of more widespread fallout from the recession.

"On the wholesale side, it's fair to say that we were much more focused on the most impacted sectors in the first quarter," Piepszak said. "And now with the more protracted downturn, the impact we expect to be much more broad-based."

Still, the bank's current loss reserves should be sufficient if the Fed's base case scenario proves true, Dimon said.

JPMorgan Chase also highlighted its strong average pre-provision earnings of more than $13 billion since 2018, which allowed it to increase capital in the second quarter despite the $10.47 billion in second-quarter credit costs. It stood by its dividend of 90 cents per share.

Revenue in the second quarter was boosted by extraordinarily strong debt and equity issuance and trading during the period, which drove the company's markets and securities services income up 54% to $11.3 billion. Piepszak said the bank expects investment banking fees to be down sequentially in the third quarter, and that trading activity started "to revert toward more normalized levels toward [the] back half of June."

"We expect that to continue," she said.

The bank maintained its guidance for net interest income of about $56 billion for 2020.

JPMorgan Chase said that forbearances and payment deferrals it has given borrowers have continued at low levels after a sharp decline since mid-April, and that so far 1.7 million accounts encompassing $79 billion of balances have been granted assistance. "All in all looks pretty good," Piepszak said. But she noted the role pandemic relief payments have been playing, adding: "It's just too early to take too much from what we're seeing."