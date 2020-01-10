Japanese banks' near-term liquidity risk still low, despite weakened buffers

Japanese banks' liquidity buffers are likely to remain comfortably above the regulatory minimum despite recent weakening at some lenders, as the growth in deposits is set to continue to outpace lending while individuals save more amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



As of March-end, the average liquidity coverage ratio, or LCR, of 16 Japanese banks that disclosed the data was 157.59%, down from 161.64% a year earlier, according to data compiled by S&P Market Intelligence. While banks ramp up lending to support the pandemic-hit economy, all 16 banks are still above the regulatory requirement of holding so called high-quality liquid assets — including cash and short-term bonds — that account for at least 100% of the bank's short-term cash outflows for 30 days.





"I don't think the recent rapid loan growth to support companies affected by the pandemic will lower Japanese bank LCRs," Michael Makdad, a senior analyst at Morningstar. "This is because deposits are growing."

The growing deposits will allow banks to acquire more assets that could easily turn into cash as liquidity buffers when needed. Deposits at the country's 113 banks have grown more quickly than loans in recent months, as consumers and corporations are saving more amid uncertain economic prospects while continuing to borrow from banks to survive the tough times.



"Deposits could keep growing" at banks amid uncertain economic prospects, said Toyoki Sameshima, a senior analyst at SBI Securities Co. Given that, he added, "It's hard to think" that bank LCRs will come under downward pressure.



As of end-March, the average LCR at the three megabanks — Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. — inched up to 139.16% from 138.96% a year earlier. The remaining 13 regional banks on the list saw the average LCR slip to 161.84% from 166.87%.

Growing deposits



In June, deposits at 113 Japanese major and regional banks increased 9.0% year over year to ¥822.1 trillion, a record high, according to the Japanese Bankers Association. Deposits grew even more quickly at five major banks, which include the three megabanks, up 12% to ¥413.4 trillion, outpacing the 9.4% increase in loans to ¥216.8 trillion at these lenders during the same period, it added.



Meanwhile, outstanding loans at the banks in June increased 6.8% from a year earlier, to ¥535.4 trillion which was also a record high, according to the association. The growth reflects the government's initiative to encourage lending to struggling businesses hit by the pandemic.



"A gap between loans and deposits is big," Takahide Kiuchi, executive economist at Nomura Research Institute, said. "There has been little concern about LCR for Japanese banks because they can collect deposits easily."



Banks can use excess deposits to purchase government bonds or hold central bank reserves that are key components of LCRs.



The Bank of Japan, which expanded a financial package to about ¥110 trillion in June to support struggling businesses, and the country's regulator did not encourage Japanese banks to provide loans to those companies at the expense of reducing their LCRs.



That is in contrast to authorities in other parts of the world.

The European Central Bank's Banking Supervision, for example, said in March that the ECB will allow eurozone banks to operate temporarily below the required level of the LCR. The banks will also be allowed to account bonds that do not currently qualify as capital to meet their requirements, according to the statement.

As of July 20, US$1 was equivalent to ¥107.22.