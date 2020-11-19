Japan running out of options to escape 'Japanification'

Japan could yet dodge Japanification.

For the first eight years of his tenure, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appeared to have done a good job of keeping the tide at bay, bolstering growth and inflation with a mix of easy monetary and fiscal policy, and structural reforms — known as Abenomics — that helped to counter the effects of an aging population and mature economy.

Then on Feb. 14, the dam burst as preliminary data showed the country's economy shrank 1.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019, the most since the second quarter of 2014, resurrecting fears that a return to anemic growth and deflation, known as Japanification, was back.

With national debt headed towards 250% of gross domestic product and a central bank balance sheet in excess of 580 trillion yen, Japan may be reaching the limits of fiscal and monetary policy. However, the world's third-largest economy could still thrive if the country can address the third prong of "Abenomics" and enact more ambitious reforms, according to Shaun Roache, Asia-Pacific chief economist for S&P Global Ratings.

"This sudden weakness comes after a period of impressive Japanese growth," said Roache. "Japan may need to take on the difficult structural reforms that have stalled in recent years."

Japan's slowdown is bad news for companies already hurting from a coronavirus-led demand slump from China.

Japan is the U.S.'s fourth-largest trade partner in goods, importing $74.7 billion worth of U.S. products in 2019. The country is America's largest market for agricultural products and also imports mineral fuels such as coal and LNG — Japan is the world's second biggest importer of LNG and the third-largest coal market — machinery, optical and medical instruments, aircraft and electrical machinery.

U.S. companies with significant exposure to Japanese demand include LNG exporters Dominion Energy Inc., Cheniere Energy Inc., Sempra Energy and Freeport LNG Development LP, while Japan remains an important market for aircraft manufacturers Boeing Co. and Airbus SE.

Canary in the coal mine

While Japan is the first major Western economy to meet these challenges, policymakers in the U.S. and Europe are nervously eyeing Japan's progress knowing that they are rapidly approaching similar demographic challenges, Europe in particular.

Abenomics has had a decent track record, with Japan's growth in the last decade in the top quartile of rich economies.

The fourth-quarter contraction came after the government increased a sales tax on goods and services from 8% to 10% in October. This, combined with Typhoon Hagibis in October, resulted in private consumption sinking 2.9% in the final three months of 2019.

The Japanese government had sought to mitigate the expected damage of the tax hike by announcing a ¥13.2 trillion ($121 billion) stimulus package — equivalent to 2.4% of GDP — having seen the effects of raising the consumption tax in 2014, when an increase from 5% to 8% resulted in GDP contracting by 1.9%.

Multinational consumer-focused companies were already facing constraints in their home market. Car sales in Japan, where Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and Suzuki Co.Ltd. are the biggest players, fell 1.5% in 2019.

But with the GDP contraction much worse than the negative 1% consensus, economists at HSBC now predict growth to be flat for the whole of 2020 while S&P Global Ratings expects the economy could shrink by as much as 0.5%, well down on the 0.7% growth Japan achieved in 2019.

The question is now whether Japan can avoid a technical recession of two consecutive quarters of negative growth in the first quarter of 2020.

Consumption tax rebound

The extra government spending designed to repair infrastructure damaged by the typhoon as well as invest in new technologies should boost GDP by 0.5 percentage points in the first quarter of 2020, according to Roache. "This should provide a moderate boost but unless private domestic demand stabilizes, growth will remain under intense downward pressure," he said.

While economists expect private consumption demand to recover following the initial impact of the tax rise, the effects of the new coronavirus have not yet been reflected in the data. China is the destination for almost 20% of Japan's goods exports, while total exports to China — including tourism, which will be heavily disrupted by the coronavirus — account for some 3% of Japan's economy, according to ABN Amro.

S&P Global Ratings estimates the coronavirus will shave 0.3 percentage points off GDP growth in 2020, and some economists have suggested the Japanese government will have to spend more to support the economy.

"It will be difficult to announce yet another stimulus package of similar scale, but a supplementary budget to address the damage from the coronavirus is likely," said Marcel Thieliant, senior Japan economist at Capital Economics.

Abenomics

The use of fiscal stimulus has resulted in government debt-to-GDP swelling from around 175% during the global financial crisis of 2007-2008 to nearly 240%, making Japan by far the most-indebted government in the world. The IMF has warned about the sustainability of the debt, but the Bank of Japan has curtailed much of the threat of a snapback in borrowing costs by pegging the yield on 10-year government bonds to near zero since February 2016.

But with so much investment already in infrastructure projects, including the stadiums required for the Olympics to be held in Tokyo in the summer, some question the effectiveness of further spending.

"It’s not clear a lot more spending will be very helpful for Japanese people nor the economy. It could just be a sugar high," said Cliff Tan, East Asian head of global markets research at Japanese bank MUFG. "There is still huge potential from deregulation and allowing more market forces in."

Labor market reform

Abe has sought to increase Japan's competitiveness through tackling business regulations in agriculture, energy and healthcare, and cutting corporation tax. But these policies have been much criticized and slow to get through parliament.

"Abe has failed to address some of the major headwinds to productivity growth — a dearth of foreign firms, a rigid labor market and the large share of highly-educated women working in jobs where their skills aren’t put to use," Thieliant said.

The need for labor reforms are particularly pressing. At 48.4, the median age in Japan is the world's oldest. The IMF calculates that Japan's economic growth will decline on average 0.8% per year over the next 40 years due to demographics alone as the current 127 million population shrinks by over a quarter.

Inducing greater female participation in the labor force has been a key component of Abe's reforms. While there has been some progress in a country which has lagged the social progress of women in other parts of the Western world, the government missed a target to get 73% of working-age females into employment by 2020, despite spending on childcare and government requirements to appoint women to management roles. Targets for a third of senior positions to be filled by women by 2020 were scaled back to 15%.

"The continued fall in the working-age population has been offset by a sharp increase in the participation rates of women and the elderly, but that can’t continue forever. We think those increases will slow over the coming years which is why we expect potential growth to weaken," Thieliant said.