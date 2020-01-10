Japan megabanks unlikely to cut guidance despite jump in fiscal Q1 provisions

Despite sharp increases in Japanese megabanks' loan-loss provisions in the fiscal first quarter amid the resurgent pandemic, the lenders are unlikely to lower their full-year operational guidance, at least for now, analysts say.

Combined loan-loss provisions at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. for the April-to-June period totaled ¥298.85 billion, or 27% of the ¥1.100 trillion the banks set aside as a buffer for bad loans for the fiscal year ending March 2021. In the same quarter of the previous year, Sumitomo and Mizuho had combined provisions of ¥39.23 billion, while MUFG wrote back ¥34.13 billion.

The increased loan-loss provisions, albeit in line with companies' projections, weighed on their profits. Combined net income at the three megabanks for the three months to June plunged nearly 50% from a year ago to ¥391.97 billion. That is about 31% of ¥1.270 trillion that the banks expect to earn in the current fiscal year.

"The credit costs [in the fiscal first quarter] were in line with full-year guidance" at the megabanks, Michael Makdad, a senior analyst at Morningstar, said. "I don't think they [the three megabanks] will change credit-cost guidance for this [fiscal] year."

Toyoki Sameshima, a senior analyst at SBI Securities, added, "The banks won't change [the estimates of loan loss provisions and net profits] easily." Borrowers receive cash from lenders amid government support which could save some companies from going bankrupt, he added.

State support helps

To avoid delinquencies by needy borrowers hit by the prolonged COVID-19, Japan's central bank, in addition to government support, has infused massive liquidity to the market, prompting the banks to offer loans to them.

"So there is no immediate pressure to recognize more loan impairment than guided," Makdad added.

MUFG reported Aug. 4 loan-loss provisions of ¥145.04 billion for the three months to June. It was about a third of the ¥450.00 billion estimated for the full fiscal year ending March 2021.

Sumitomo's loan-loss provisions for the fiscal first quarter more than tripled to ¥114.81 billion from a year earlier and was about a quarter of the ¥450.00 billion projected for the full fiscal year.

Mizuho reported ¥39.0 billion in credit costs for the same period, up sharply from ¥1.6 billion a year earlier. It was about 20% of the ¥200.00 billion earmarked for the current fiscal year.

The three banks also have more deposits than loans, which is another source of buffer in tough times, analysts add. Combined outstanding deposits at those banks stood at ¥456.4 trillion at the end of June, well above the outstanding loans of ¥284.5 trillion at the same time.

As of the end of the fiscal first quarter, the three banks have not changed the net profit forecast announced in May for the current fiscal year so far.

MUFG, which earned ¥183.49 billion in net profit for the fiscal first quarter, expects ¥550 billion for the fiscal year. Sumitomo plans to generate ¥400 billion in net profit for the fiscal full year after reporting ¥86.10 billion net profit for the three months ended June 30. Mizuho, which earned ¥122.38 billion net profit in the same quarter, aims for ¥320 billion of earnings for the current fiscal year.

As of Aug. 10, US$1 was equivalent to ¥105.79.