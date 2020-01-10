Jackson/Athene reinsurance deal weighs heavily on US life industry net premiums

Economic and operational challenges from COVID-19 did not represent the lone extraordinary item encountered by the U.S. life insurance industry in the second quarter.

Statutory results for the period will also reflect the significant effects of a reinsurance agreement between Jackson National Life Insurance Co. and Athene Holding Ltd.'s Athene Life Re Ltd.

Because the transaction involved a U.S.-based entity ceding $26.72 billion of in-force fixed and fixed indexed annuity liabilities to a Bermuda-based reinsurer whose results are outside the scope of statutory data, Jackson showed a resulting negative $23.20 billion in net premiums and considerations based on analysis of disclosures on its statutory statement for the second quarter. This will likely ensure that the industry shows a decline on the top line of its income statement for the period.

The company generated net premiums and considerations of $4.91 billion in the year-earlier period. Its direct premiums and considerations, which offer a better glimpse of ongoing business under the circumstances, tumbled by 26.7% to $3.43 billion, excluding deposit-type contracts.

When including results attributable to the affiliated Jackson National Life Insurance Co. of New York and Brooke Life Insurance Co., S&P Global Market Intelligence estimates that the group's net premiums and considerations fell to negative $23.17 billion in the second quarter from positive $4.96 billion in the year-earlier period. That would mark the most significant negative net premium volume in a single quarter by a U.S. life insurance group since the first quarter of 2018. The U.S. life units of American International Group, Inc. combined to post net premiums and considerations of a negative $23.84 billion in that period as a reinsurance agreement with what is now known as Fortitude Reinsurance Co. Ltd. took effect.

Although the AIG reinsurance agreement involved an affiliated entity at the time of its effectiveness, the impact of Jackson's unaffiliated treaties on U.S. life industry results is likely to be similar, in that it involved substantial amounts of business being extended beyond the scope of statutory data. The industry's net premiums fell 16.8% in the first quarter of 2018 even as direct premium volume rose by 3.4%. Net premiums increased on a year-over-year basis in each of the subsequent eight quarters, including by 9.5% in the first three months of 2020.

The industry would have been hard-pressed to extend the streak to a ninth straight period in the second quarter even in the absence of the reinsurance deal, given that the pandemic caused a macroeconomic slowdown of historic proportions.

Survey data compiled by LIMRA's Secure Retirement Institute found a 24% decline in individual annuity sales during the second quarter, with variable and fixed annuity sales down 19% and 27%, respectively. Jackson led the industry in the first half of 2020 in both variable annuity and total individual annuity sales. Ordinary individual annuities accounted for more than one-quarter of the U.S. life industry's total direct premiums and considerations in the first quarter.

Headwinds were not limited to annuity production. Net premiums fell by 4.8% in the second quarter at UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co., which typically ranks as the largest individual U.S. life entity by premium volume by virtue of its group accident and health business. The decline reflected, in part, the company's accounting for certain COVID-19 commercial customer credits as a reduction in premiums.

Assuming, optimistically, that the industry's net premiums and considerations were otherwise flat in the second quarter on a year-over-year basis, the magnitude of the reinsurance deal is such that the measure of business volume would plunge by 13.3% for the period.

The Athene reinsurance agreement had effects on Jackson's statutory balance sheet and income statement beyond premium income.

The company's aggregate reserve for life contracts of $29.12 billion as of June 30 was down from $64.64 billion as of March 31. It posted a miscellaneous liability of $27.08 billion for funds held under coinsurance, reflecting the structure of the Athene treaties, as compared with only $294.5 million at the end of the first quarter. The accounting contributed to an entry of negative $35.42 billion on the increase in aggregate reserve line item on Jackson's income statement.

Jackson ended the second quarter with capital and surplus of $7.85 billion, up from $7.62 billion as of March 31. Net income of $2.22 billion — attributable in large measure to the decrease in reserves and a $1.01 billion change in surplus due to reinsurance — offset a negative $2.96 billion net change in unrealized capital gains and losses for the period.

Parent Prudential PLC credited the reinsurance deal combined with a July equity investment by Athene for boosting its risk-based capital ratio to more than 425% on a pro forma basis as of June 30 from 366% at year-end 2019.