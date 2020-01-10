J&J's esketamine depression drug price tag 'concerning,' US price watchdog says

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review concluded in its finalized evidence report that Johnson & Johnson's esketamine depression treatment, Spravato, is too pricey and may not have adequate safety and efficacy data, an issue experts discussed when recommending the drug for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval.

Spravato is derived from the anesthetic ketamine, which had been used off-label to treat depression and other mood disorders. Ketamine, or "special K," is also used as a club drug.

While the U.S. pricing watchdog known as ICER noted that Spravato, approved in March for treatment-resistant depression, taken with a background antidepressant demonstrated health benefit for patients, the drug price evaluator pointed to Spravato's hefty price tag, estimated at $198,000 per quality-adjusted life year, or QALY, gained.

ICER wrote in its report, published May 9, that a different measure of cost-effectiveness shows Spravato could cost about $2.6 million per life year gained.

Compared to previous off-label ketamine clinic treatments, Spravato could cost 10 times more in the first year of direct treatment, even though Spravato is self-administered via nasal spray under supervision, while ketamine was delivered intravenously by a healthcare professional.

ICER pointed out that ketamine is "inexpensive." However, it emphasized that no trials compared Spravato to ketamine, and thus the watchdog could not evaluate relative cost-effectiveness.

Treatment-resistant depression accounts for approximately one-third of all major depressive disorder patients, or about 2 million individuals worldwide.

"It is concerning to have an overpriced therapy where there is such need for treatment," ICER's Chief Medical Officer David Rind said. "Additionally, the similarity of ketamine to esketamine raises issues for all stakeholders about how to consider off-label prescription and coverage of a treatment that has not been as well-studied but is being increasingly used for TRD."

ICER's assessment noted that treatment-resistant depression could affect patients economically, whether due to symptoms, the time involved in receiving treatment or side effects from treatments.

The pricing watchdog reported that, during discussions, patients and patient groups "worried that if esketamine was expensive, they still may have large out-of-pocket expenses through deductibles or non-coverage policies."

As it stands, Spravato would need a 25% to 52% discount to reach ICER's determined threshold of $150,000 per QALY.

ICER's final review also reiterated that the trials' inconsistent designs provided only moderately certain evidence of Spravato's efficacy.

"The evidence was insufficient to judge the net health benefit of esketamine versus ketamine, electroconvulsive therapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation, oral antidepressants, or augmentation with antipsychotics," ICER wrote.

Remaining uncertainty surrounding Spravato's clinical benefit includes long-term results and for which patients the therapy is most effective.

ICER also expressed residual concerns about misuse or abuse of the drug; Spravato was approved with a risk evaluation and mitigation strategy and a boxed warning.

The evidence report will be reviewed at a May 23 public meeting of the Midwest Comparative Effectiveness Public Advisory Council, which will vote on Spravato's overall value.