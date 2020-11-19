Italy's property sector weighs damage from COVID crisis as lockdown eases



Residents were slow to return to Milan's streets on May 4 after some of the country's lockdown measures were lifted.

Source: AP Photo

When Deka Immobilien Investment GMBH agreed in February to buy the Via Orefici 13 property in Milan for €210 million from Hines Interests LP, rumor had it in Italian property circles that the sale could break new ground.

In the previous quarter, Galleria Passarella 2 in Milan sold at a record low yield for the cycle of 2.8%. According to local industry sources, the Via Orefici sale could have pushed yields down even further.

In the end, Hines agreed to give a €5 million discount to Deka due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis, and the asset traded at a 3.2% yield. But the buzz around the sale was an indication of the level of confidence in Italy's property market earlier in the year. Few imagined that in a matter of weeks the country's economy would be turned upside down.

Italy has registered over 30,000 COVID-19 deaths since January and bore the early brunt of the virus' spread out of China. It is now emerging from Europe's longest lockdown after some measures were lifted May 4 and is assessing the damage to its severely shaken economy.

Manfredi Catella, chairman of Coima, one of Italy's largest property groups with assets under management of about €6 billion, said in an interview that it will be some time before investors can get a gauge on how badly the real estate market has been hit. "It's difficult for anybody to say what the right price is for anything," he said. "There's a wait and see attitude."

First-quarter data on the Italian property market showed no discernible impact from the crisis, despite the country confirming its first cases of COVID-19 in January. Investment reached €1.66 billion in the three months to March 31, in line with first-quarter 2019 levels, according to real estate services firm Savills. But a much greater impact on the investment sector is expected from the second quarter onward, Savills added.

To limit the economic damage, the Italian government announced April 14 a €200 billion aid package that provides public guarantees on new loans and on refinancing of existing loans for all businesses, including large companies. The package aims to help businesses cover their immediate working capital and investment needs during the period. This is in addition to a scheme to support self-employed workers, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-cap companies.

The support could be crucial in preventing turmoil in the Italian property sector. Retail and hospitality have proven particularly vulnerable to global lockdown measures, and potentially face the longest road to recovery as access to stores, hotels and restaurants remains restricted due to social distancing rules.

Davide Madini, country head for Italy at Invel Real Estate, said his company is doing all it can to help its tenants, many of whom are battling for survival. "We try to accommodate our tenants' requests," he said. "More of these tenants are asking for rent holidays, postponements of rent payments, or a review of the terms of their lease contract." The company owns about €800 million worth of Italian commercial property, 45% of which is retail.

Retailers will find recovery particularly difficult, despite the expectation that more stores will open from May 18, Madini added. "The momentum for retailers is not good in the sense that they have to reopen in the heart of the summer season without any supply chain, without any new products," he said. "Based on exchanges with other investors and advisers, I think some retailers, especially in the fashion sector, will remain closed."

The Italian hotel sector also faces severe difficulties due to a collapse in tourist and business travel. The crisis could lead to distress in the industry as many of the assets are small, independent, family-owned businesses that will struggle to survive the prolonged loss of cashflow, several sources said.

Still, some hope that government support measures will prevent this. "I'm not expecting a lot of distressed opportunities," said Matteo Milan, principal, real estate finance, at Cain International, which is invested in two hotel assets in Italy. "The banks have been asked to support the businesses, so I don't see a liquidity squeeze among hotel owners."

Whether that liquidity reaches its intended targets is a concern for others. "Italy is not known for a low level of bureaucracy," said Matteo Busa, partner at Patron Capital Ltd. Italy. "I'm really hoping they find a quick way for firms to access those liquidity packages. Low bureaucracy and a quick response in terms of fiscal stimulus are certainly welcome."

He added the European Union must play an important role in assisting the recovery. The 27-nation political and economic bloc, 19 of which share the same currency, has been criticized for its response to the crisis due to an unwillingness by some members to share the debt burden faced by governments. Italy was the second most indebted EU nation before the crisis hit.

Money worries

There is concern around the ability of Italy's domestic capital market to fuel the recovery in the country's property market. Foreign capital made up 80% of investment in Italian commercial property in the first half of 2019, according to a report by Big Four accounting firm PwC.

"There is a big difference between international capital and domestic capital," said Coima's Catella. "Domestic capital can support the local economy more profoundly than international capital, which is more opportunistic and more flexible in its movement all over the globe."

Still, some Italian investors are already "seriously considering themselves as fundamental actors in the country's recovery," said Catella. They are looking to invest their capital in areas like infrastructure and regeneration with a strong environmental, social and economic impact, he said.

"This signal can activate the domestic institutional capital market, also, which is pretty big," said Catella. "There are deep pockets among Italian pension funds and insurance companies who can invest significant capital in the years to come."