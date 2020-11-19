Italian coronavirus outbreak could tip country into recession, analysts warn

An outbreak of the new coronavirus in Italy's economic heartland could tip the country into recession, analysts and academics warned.

As the number of cases increases in the country, local lenders including UniCredit SpA, Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA and Unione di Banche Italiane SpA have closed branches, imposed travel bans and even offered breaks in mortgage and loan repayments for affected businesses and families.

There are 229 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Italy as of Feb. 25, according to the World Health Organization. The Italian government's official estimate is higher, with 374 confirmed cases in Italy as of noon Feb. 26, according to a statement from the Italian civil protection agency.

The majority of these cases are concentrated in the wealthier and more industrialized north of the country, with the worst-affected regions being Lombardy with 258 cases, Veneto with 71 and Emilia-Romagna with 30, according to the statement.

Italian fashion house Armani held its Autumn-Winter show at Milan Fashion Week behind closed doors due to concerns about the coronavirus. AP Photo

At this stage, Italy has the highest number of confirmed cases outside Asia, according to WHO data.

Italian authorities have put in place measures to limit contagion, including shutting down schools, public services and offices, while events have been canceled or have taken place behind closed doors.

Recession fears

Analysts at credit ratings agency DBRS Morningstar said that the shutdown in some of Italy's most economically productive areas could push the country into recession.

Weak economic performance in the fourth quarter of 2019, the public shutdown, a global slowdown and likely drop-off in consumption means Italy "could experience a technical recession (two consecutive quarters of negative growth)," a Feb. 26 note said.

The Italian economy contracted 0.3% in the fourth quarter, compared with 0.1% growth in the third quarter, according to the Italian national statistics agency.

If the virus, and fears surrounding it, subside quickly, then Italy will experience only a limited demand shock and the economic impact will be "modest," according to DBRS Morningstar.

But risks are "tilted to the downside," and the country's sovereign rating (currently BBB (high), stable trend) could be negatively impacted, the note said.

The fact that most of the cases are concentrated in the wealthier north is cause for concern, DBRS said.

"Given that they represent Italy's engine of growth, an extension of restrictive measures might have an outsized economic impact. They cumulatively account for more than 30% of the country's gross value added and are leaders in the export of manufacturing goods, and account for more than 40% of Italy's total exports," the note said.

The disruption to the Italian economy is set to knock roughly 0.1% of GDP growth in the first quarter, if emergency measures stay in place for the expected period of one week, according to a Feb. 24 note from Oxford Economics, a U.K.-based provider of forecasts and quantitative analysis. But a decline in confidence and disruption to supply chains could "amplify" any shock from the outbreak and lead to greater damage to the economy.

"The Italian economy cannot catch a break," Nicola Nobile, chief Italian economist of Oxford Economics, said in the note.

For Alessandro Missale, professor of economics at the University of Milan, it is still too early to make any concrete predictions.

"In an optimistic scenario, of [a] halt of the number of infected people in one week, and a gradual return to normality, the impact is going to be no more than half percentage point of GDP," he said.

But if the virus spreads to the center and the south of Italy, the impact will considerably worse, he said.

Banks on high alert

The outbreak of the coronavirus could have an impact on Italy's financial center in Milan. AP Photo

Italian banks have put sweeping measures in place to help contain the outbreak.

UBI has closed its branch in Codogno, Lombardy and has encouraged remote working and video calls where possible in other locations, a spokesperson said.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has closed all of its branches in affected towns. All staff with medically recognized immunodepression have been told to work at home, and all those who show "even slight symptoms" of flu have been encouraged to stay off work, the statement said.

Intesa also said that it is prepared to give families and businesses affected by the outbreak and subsequent shutdown a three-month holiday from mortgage and loan payments. The suspension may be extended for an additional three or six months if the situation persists.

UniCredit is encouraging employees in affected locations to work remotely, and have put a ban on all nonessential domestic and international travel, a statement said. Mediobanca is also encouraging remote work and the use of video conferencing for client meetings. The bank has suspended all work-related trips as well as promotional and internal social events.

Banca D'Italia SpA, the Italian central bank, said all of its offices remained open, but that all public events scheduled to take place on their premises in affected regions of Italy had been suspended.

The bank is "carefully monitoring" developments, a spokesperson said.