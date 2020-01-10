IPOs on Abu Dhabi Exchange could unlock value, attract more foreign interest

Abu Dhabi is considering listing more units of the emirate's state-owned oil company on its local exchange as it aims to bolster the stock market and attract more foreign investors.

Analysts said such moves would amplify the status of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, or ADX, and also generate cash to support the emirate's efforts to reduce its reliance on oil, which accounts for 42% of its GDP. Abu Dhabi is the largest of the seven emirates, by both geography and oil production, that make up the UAE. The country is an OPEC member and produces 4% of the world's oil.

ADX CEO Khalifa Al Mansouri told S&P Global Market Intelligence July 15 that plans could be afoot to list more Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., or ADNOC, assets on the exchange. ADNOC, which did not reply to a request for comment, has 14 subsidiaries spanning the upstream, midstream and downstream oil and gas activities, as well as petrochemicals. Its gas station unit, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC, listed on ADX in 2017, raising 3.1 billion dirhams in its IPO. In July, ADNOC sold a 49% stake in its gas pipeline subsidiary to a global investor consortium for $10.1 billion, the latest deal to allow foreign entities to buy into its operations.

"The ADNOC Distribution IPO was understood to be just the beginning of [ADNOC] tapping the market. Not only will it unlock shareholder value but will also assist in promoting Abu Dhabi's equity market and Abu Dhabi's regional and international position," said Marwan Shurrab, head of high net worth and retail equities brokerage at Dubai's Al Ramz.

"You'll see more interest from regional fund managers, from institutional investors, to participate."

"The UAE has set a successful precedent in being able to sell down infrastructure assets to long-term investors. Greater participation from the private sector in the delivery of all types of services is a welcome direction," said Ali Al-Salim, co-founder at Gulf-based alternative investments firm Arkan Partners.

Attracting more foreign money to Abu Dhabi stocks is a long-standing aim of the bourse. The UAE's inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in 2014 helped convince Abu Dhabi-listed companies to increase stock ownership limits for non-UAE investors. Now, 80% of ADX-listed companies permit foreign shareholders.

Yet, foreign stock ownership remains relatively low. For example, 4.98% of shares in former telecom monopoly Etisalat UAE are held by non-UAE based investors. The maximum is 20%. Foreign holdings in First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, or FAB, the country's biggest bank, and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, are 16.45% and 12.51%, respectively — the limit for each is 40%. Four companies raised their foreign ownership limits in the first half of 2020.

"We will continue the effort with the stakeholders, the regulator, the related government entities to open more [of] the economy and investment instruments to foreign investors," said Al Mansouri.

He acknowledged that raising foreign ownership limits was only one aspect to boosting non-UAE investor activity, highlighting the large presence of dividend-seeking buy-and-hold investors who have little interest in making trading gains.

"We're encouraging existing strategic investors to increase the free float in addition to foreign ownership to allow more of those shares to be available to foreign investors," said Al Mansouri.

Among Abu Dhabi's five largest listed companies by market capitalization, Etisalat UAE's free float is 35.65%, while FAB's is 64.48%. Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC's is 25.90%, ADCB's is 34.69% and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC's is 54.94%. Etisalat is majority-owned by the UAE federal government entity and Abu Dhabi is the biggest shareholder in the remaining four.

State-linked companies maintain ownership stakes in most key companies in the UAE. Yet, as in Saudi Arabia, governments are taking steps to liberalize their economies amid concerns about the sustainability of oil revenues. In late 2019, the kingdom's state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co. listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) in an IPO designed to strengthen the local bourse and make it more attractive to foreign investors. Aramco's free float is less than 1%, but it still accounts for 7.2% of the Tadawul's market capitalization when adjusted for float.

The Aramco IPO follows several moves in the UAE. Passive funds have taken positions in heavyweight stocks following the MSCI upgrade, while in 2015, Etisalat allowed foreigners to own its shares. Its stock is up 38% since then despite near-flat annual profits for the past few years.

Historically, Dubai Financial Market PJSC was the larger, more liquid bourse but it has never fully recovered from a 2008 crash that was worsened by a Dubai debt crisis that began the following year.

ADX's market capitalization now exceeds Dubai Financial Market's, bolstered by Etisalat's anchor listing and major banks, which are attractive defensive stocks for retail and institutional investors alike.

Al Mansouri said greater involvement by foreign investors had supported bourse volumes, but such activity comes with risk. Historically, sudden market declines have often been blamed on the exit of so-called hot money.

"Volatility is part of the game. The risk is there. Investors understand this is part of the emerging market story," said Al Mansouri.

Institutions now account for up to 80% of bourse turnover, said Al Mansouri, describing their relative presence as the largest among regional exchanges.

"Now we need to rebalance between retail and institutional … retail investors, speculators, many players, they add value to the market in general. They add liquidity," said Al Mansouri.

Further ADNOC listings would have a spillover effect and help convince investors to invest in other Abu Dhabi heavyweight stocks, said Al Ramz's Shurrab.

"Realization of value is always a good thing for state-linked institutions here — they're sitting on very valuable assets," Ashish Marwah, chief investment officer at ADS Investment Solutions, an Abu Dhabi-based wealth and asset manager.