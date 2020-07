The impact of COVID-19 will dampen second-quarter earnings for copper producers with mine suspensions and lower copper prices coming to bear, analysts said, but there may be some bright spots on the back of climbing copper prices.

"No one is holding their breath for second-quarter numbers," Cormark Securities analyst Stefan Ioannou said. "We'll see a lot of mine shutdowns and just challenges in general with COVID-19."

While top metal-producing countries imposed COVID-19 measures in the first quarter of 2020, biting into copper output, miners ultimately bore the full weight of restrictions, including operational shutdowns, in the second quarter, according to Ioannou and other analysts.

Peru was among the countries where copper miners were hit the hardest, with copper output slumping in March and April after authorities shut down mines.

Miners began to restart operations in the second quarter under new COVID-19 rules that are also expected to have an impact on productivity, mining executives have said.

Ioannou noted that surging COVID-19 cases in Latin America continue to hang over the mining sector with the potential to crimp production. "It sounds like things in Peru are not getting any better, so that will probably be a hangover into the third quarter."

The uncertainty that COVID-19 poses to the mining sector and markets beyond remains a thorny issue that is tough to untangle. Risks include potential labor disruptions in South America, a key copper source, as unions push for stronger worker protections as well as a surge in COVID-19 cases leading to harsher pandemic rules aimed at curtailing the virus and forcing another suspension of mining operations.

"In the last few weeks, now we're starting to see rumblings of additional strikes in Chile," Ioannou said. "I think people are very cautious with numbers going up in the world right now on COVID-19."

READ MORE: Sign up for our weekly coronavirus newsletter here, and read our latest coverage on the crisis here.

Still, analysts have noted that copper miners, as they prepare for second-quarter earnings releases, have been helped by rising prices, driven in part by China's reopening economy.

The price of copper dropped from over US$2.50 per pound to near US$2 per pound through March, but it has steadily climbed through the second quarter and recently traded for almost US$3 per pound.

Regarding the copper price performance, Paradigm Capital analyst David Davidson expressed optimism that second-quarter earnings could give miners a boost as they adjust the mark to market. "The one potential surprise that some companies could foist on the market is the positive prior period pricing," Davidson said.

Ioannou expressed caution, saying the surging copper price may be getting ahead of itself given the uncertainty over supply and demand fundamentals. "I wouldn't be surprised to see a pullback over the coming months," Ioannou said.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Colin Hamilton took a similar view. "With supply constrained and strong China data there is clearly a case for momentum to continue, but we do note that the copper premium in China does look to be easing back," Hamilton said in a July 14 note. "Moreover, copper scrap prices have not matched the recent run-up in refined material. We do expect a further rise in the copper price later in Q3, but feel current levels have run a little ahead of near term fundamentals."

Macquarie analysts also described copper's recent price run as overshooting fundamentals, outlining expectations of prices pulling back in the third quarter with mines back online, among other factors.

Still, Scotiabank analyst Orest Wowkodaw noted that near-term issues such as supply issues make it difficult to gauge the copper sector in terms of supply and demand and the impact on price.

"We remain relatively cautious on the outlook for near-term commodity prices, although growing copper supply risks in Chile represent a major wildcard," Wowkodaw said in a July 9 note.