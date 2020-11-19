Investors get 'rude awakening' as coronavirus fears take hold, BIS says

Investors faced a "rude awakening" in February as the new coronavirus spooked global markets, bringing an end to a "risk-on" phase in global investment, the Bank for International Settlements said in its quarterly review.

The market upswing of late 2019 faltered on news of the outbreak, leading to a major sell-off of assets which particularly affected countries with close economic and geographical links to China, according to the March 1 report from the BIS, an international institution that serves as a bank for central banks.

The beginning of the quarter was marked by an upswing in investor sentiment thanks to a "marked reduction" in global trade tensions, and signs that the global manufacturing downturn was starting to bottom out. But the outbreak of the coronavirus brought the "risk-on" phase to an abrupt close.

Comparisons with the 2003 outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome are "inherently difficult" given big changes in the global economy over the last two decades, the BIS noted, but the impact of the new coronavirus on the Chinese stock market has been quicker than that of SARS in 2003.

"Abstracting from the Chinese stock market's co-movement with the global market, Chinese equity valuations were down more than 5% after the 10th trading day following the news of the outbreak," the BIS said. "In contrast, it took about 20 trading days for the Chinese market to incur such a loss during the SARS epidemic."

Private credit balloons

The BIS addressed a number of other trends in financial markets, including private credit, tokenization and correspondent banking.

Nonbank investors are increasingly making loans directly to companies, with limited involvement from banks — this type of so-called private credit lending has increased in volume to nearly $800 billion in 2018 from around $300 billion in 2010. The main market is smaller companies with annual earnings of well below $100 million, and private equity companies often take a central role in organizing it.

The growth of private credit has sparked concerns about financial stability and investor protection, the BIS said. A number of risks stand out, including the possibility of unexpectedly large losses and lender vulnerabilities, and greater pro-cyclicality in the loan supply.

Tokenization

Far from being just a buzzword, tokenization could transform the global securities trade, according to the BIS report.

Tokenization is the process of converting securities such as equities and bonds into digital representations of value, or tokens. These could live on distributed ledgers shared by a network of traders, who would each have a synchronized record of all trades, which could see the clearing and settlement landscape change rapidly.

Tokens could reduce complexity in clearing — the process of updating the accounts of traders — and settlement — the exchange of money — of securities trades, the BIS noted.

A number of major commercial banks and central banks are experimenting with digital tokens to settle payments and securities trades.

Last year JPMorgan Chase & Co. proposed JPM Coin, a system that aims to make instantaneous U.S. dollar payments between institutional clients possible, while Fnality International Ltd (a consortium of 15 large financial institutions including Lloyds Banking Group PLC, Banco Santander SA and Bank of New York Mellon Corp.) revealed a proposal to provide digital tokens dubbed Utility Settlement Coins.

Correspondent banks retreat

The BIS also called attention to the global retreat of correspondent banks, saying it is a "source of concern for the international community."

The number of correspondent banks fell by 20% between 2011 and 2018, even though the value of global payments rose, it said.

Banks have withdrawn from the market for a variety of reasons, including concerns about the risk of money laundering and the financing of terrorism and other illicit activity, as well as changes in business strategy, according to the report.

This retreat threatens to hurt financial inclusion, especially for those who send remittances, and is likely to increase the cost of cross-border payments or drive them underground, the BIS said.