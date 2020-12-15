Investors Bancorp takes high credit marks in branch deal

Geographic expansion and keeping competitors out of a market where it has a strong foothold drove Short Hills, N.J.-based Investors Bancorp Inc.'s recently announced branch acquisition.

Investors Bancorp will acquire eight branches in New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania from Boston-based Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. Berkshire Hills plans to shutter almost 20% of its branches through the sale and planned closures in 2021. Berkshire Hills has had a bumpy year after a reported loss in the second quarter, questions about credit quality, the sudden departure of its top executive and a dividend cut by half.

Investors Bancorp will acquire about $639 million of deposits and $308 million of consumer and commercial loans through the deal. In a note on the deal, Compass Point analyst Laurie Hunsicker noted that Berkshire Hills' "loan book contains substantially higher-risk loans."

In a press release, Investors Bancorp said it performed a "thorough credit review" and applied a gross credit mark of 4.2%. On a conference call to discuss the deal, management provided details about the credit marks it took on what President and COO Domenick Cama called "hot categories."

The company took a 6% credit mark on the commercial real estate portfolio, a 20% mark on the commercial-and-industrial portfolio and a 5% mark on the residential portfolio. It took a 21% credit mark on the $21 million in loans classified as "accommodation" under NAICS coding. The two largest accommodation loans are a hotel loan outside of Philadelphia and a banquet and catering hall in New Jersey. Both have "very strong liquid sponsors," Chief Lending Officer Richard Spengler said. The company took a 55% credit mark on the $8 million loans classified as "arts and entertainment." Between $2 million and $3 million of the loans Investors Bancorp is acquiring are on deferral.

Despite questions surrounding Berkshire Hills' credit quality and some high credit marks, analysts were positive on the deal. Piper Sandler analyst Mark Fitzgibbon labeled the deal as "small but logical" and a "nice/low risk in-market acquisition."

Further establishing the bank's presence in central New Jersey, specifically Mercer County, was an attractive aspect of the branch deal, Chairman and CEO Kevin Cummings said on the call. The deal also helps to fend off competition, according to Cama.

"There were some other banks, I think, looking at the deal. And I'm not saying ... that was our No. 1 objective," he said. "But clearly, it has the benefit of keeping a competitor out of the market."

Investors Bancorp will consolidate four of the eight branches it is acquiring. The operation of the four additional branches will amount to about $3 million in additional expenses annually and generate about 5% deposit growth.

While Investors Bancorp will expand its footprint with the deal, Berkshire Hills is consolidating almost 20% of its branches. In addition to the sale of the eight branches, which exits Berkshire Hills from New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the company will close 16 branches throughout New England and New York during the first half of 2021. The eight branches being sold were "geographically disconnected from the rest of the franchise," and recent management changes and little emphasis on acquisitions made it unlikely the bank would try to connect them, Fitzgibbon wrote in a note.

Berkshire Hills continues to search for a permanent CEO after the sudden exit of Richard Marotta as president and CEO and from the board in August. Analysts viewed the departure as a negative for the company as it continues to face concerns around credit quality.

"We believe the recent CEO change and 2020 dividend cut are unlikely to inspire investor confidence that the worst is in the rear-view mirror," Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Jake Civiello wrote in a note discussing the branch rationalization strategy. "The search for a permanent CEO will likely be viewed as a binary event for many investors over the sustainability of the company as a standalone company. Regardless, the road ahead is loaded with formidable obstacles."