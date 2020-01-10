Intu collapse offers cautionary tale for landlords dicing with debt



Intu Properties' Victoria Centre in Nottingham, U.K., is among the assets likely to come on to the market after the company fell into administration.

Source: Intu Properties

Days before Intu Properties PLC fell into administration, a disgruntled shareholder caused a scene at the U.K. retail landlord's intu Trafford Centre mall in Manchester. Angry at the company's demise, he demanded to speak to management and when told that wouldn't be possible, he damaged a computer screen at the customer service desk, according to local police.

The incident added a touch of drama to the giant retail landlord's already eye-catching fall from FTSE 100 grace toward administration ignominy. On June 26, Intu confirmed that it was entering into the insolvency process after it failed to agree to a debt standstill with its creditors.

The owner of some of the U.K.'s largest and most visited shopping centers going out of business may have taken some investors by surprise, but many stockwatchers had seen it coming. Intu's debt burden grew to uncomfortable levels in recent years and combined with the parallel fall in the value of retail property, left the company's balance sheet at breaking point. The company's last reported loan-to-value ratio before entering administration stood at 67.8%.

"Intu's collapse highlights the risk of having higher leverage in these listed property vehicles," James Carswell, real estate equity analyst at U.K. investment banking specialist Peel Hunt, said in an interview. "If you combine high leverage with valuation declines, it can spiral out of control pretty quickly."

The debilitating economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic played its part in Intu's fate. Government measures to protect commercial property tenants from eviction encouraged embattled retailers to withhold rent payments, which Intu needed to pay its creditors. The value of retail property is expected to fall further as a result of the pandemic.

Still, it would be wrong to suggest Intu was a corporate casualty of the pandemic, said Carswell. "It was in trouble anyway," he said. "COVID has just accelerated what was likely to happen regardless."

Off balance

Intu's property portfolio, which includes 17 U.K. shopping centers and two Spanish retail assets, was valued at £6.63 billion as of the end of 2019, down from £9.17 billion from a year earlier.

As recently as 2015, Intu's share price traded at more than £3.50. By June, it had fallen to below 5 pence. In those five years, there were three failed takeover bids. U.K. peer Hammerson PLC made an approach in 2017 that valued Intu at £3.4 billion. In 2018, a consortium led by Brookfield Property Group LLC backed out of a £2.89 billion deal. Finally, Intu shareholder Orion Capital Managers L.P. was reported to be keen on a takeover, but nothing came of its search for an investment partner.

Intu's failure to balance its books by selling off assets was crucial, according to Kieran Lee, real estate equity analyst at Berenberg. "They had the chance to try and save things by selling assets when the [retail property investment] markets were still open back in 2016, 2017, yet they doubled down," he said.

Intu's ownership of the intu Merry Hill Shopping Centre in Birmingham was one such missed opportunity, said Lee. In 2016, the company acquired its partner's 50% stake in the asset for £410 million. The acquisition helped push Intu's loan-to-value ratio to 43.7% by the end of that year.

"In complete contrast to their stated policy, Intu took their stake up to 100% to basically sustain asset value and nothing more," said Lee. "It was a short-term win with a long-term consequence."



Dancing with debt

The complexity of Intu's debt structure was also a "complicating factor" for the company, said Colm Lauder, real estate equity analyst at stockbroker Goodbody. Among Intu's borrowings was asset level debt, special purpose vehicle debt, joint venture debt, and group debt, he said.

"There's so many levels and layers of debt with different covenants, different lenders, different requirements," said Lauder. "It complicates refinancing. It also make things more costly to run."

Intu's reluctance to cut its dividend due to the demands of its investor base further limited its room for maneuver, said Lee. The company was forced to cancel its dividend in 2019, but its dividend was increased as recently as the end of full year 2016 to 14.0 pence from 13.7 pence in 2015.

"Intu was caught in the trap of wanting to restructure the business and lower leverage, but not being able to cut the dividend due to the needs of those investors," Lee said.

Supporting its dividend also stood in the way of further equity raises, Carswell said. Intu last raised equity in 2014. A planned £1 billion share offering earlier in 2020 was canceled due to insufficient interest from investors.

Intu's fateful dance with debt stood in stark contrast to some of its listed U.K. peers with significant retail exposure. While Intu entered the current phase of falling retail property valuations with an LTV ratio in the mid-40s, other retail landlords such as Landsec and British Land Co. PLC carried debt loads of between 20% and 25% of their total value, Lee said.

Such cautious approaches to debt by other listed U.K. retail landlords should mean that angry scenes like those at Intu's Trafford Centre aren't repeated any time soon. "The majority of companies across the sector are very prudent," Lee said.