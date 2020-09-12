Insurers may gain from California gig drivers' new benefits

Ride-hailing and food delivery companies like Uber Technologies Inc., DoorDash Inc. and Lyft Inc. are preparing to roll out benefit packages that include health insurance subsidies for their gig drivers in California, a move that experts say could benefit managed care providers.

The healthcare subsidies are one of the results of California voters approving Proposition 22 in the Nov. 3 general election. The measure allows gig economy companies to continue treating their drivers as independent contractors rather than employees but also requires them to offer certain benefits comparable to those of full-time employees.

Under the provisions of Prop 22, gig employers must provide subsidies consistent with the average employer contributions required under the Affordable Care Act, which would enable contractors to buy healthcare coverage. Beginning in 2021, drivers will receive subsidies each quarter after they submit proof of coverage either via private carriers or through the exchanges.

"If drivers were to pick an insurance coverage through the exchanges or the individual market, UnitedHealth and Anthem would be well-positioned to absorb this demand because they offer cost-effective access to healthcare services through a large network of physicians, hospitals and outpatient facilities," Hardy said in an interview.CFRA Research analyst Sel Hardy said the new law could present profitable opportunities for carriers such as Anthem Inc. and UnitedHealth Group Inc.

Piper Sandler analyst Sarah James said Centene Corp. and Molina Healthcare Inc. could also benefit from the new measure.

"Insurance companies are making anywhere from low- to high-single-digit margins on exchange products," James said in an interview. "Centene is one of the largest exchange providers and they're also, from a percent of total company earnings perspective, the most exposed to that business."

The subsidies will be based on drivers' engaged time with passengers, which is limited to driving to, picking up and transporting customers to their destinations. Time spent waiting between gigs would not count.

Drivers engaged between 15 and 25 hours a week would receive subsidies amounting to approximately $184 per month, while drivers engaged more than 25 hours per week would receive subsidies of about $367 per month.

The new law also requires network companies to provide on-demand occupational accident insurance to cover medical expenses, up to $1 million, as well as lost income resulting from injuries or illnesses suffered during engaged time. Disability payments and death benefits also must be similar to those provided by workers' compensation.

However, gig employers do not have to offer other protections such as workers' compensation and unemployment insurance, nor do they have to provide for family leave or sick leave or allow workers to form labor unions.

The measure overrides California Assembly Bill 5, signed into law in September 2019, which sought to bring labor protections to more gig workers and force companies to classify them as employees.

The industry responded by pushing Prop 22 and spending $200 million to back its passage. The measure was approved by a 58% to 42% margin.

The measure is scheduled to be officially approved by California Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Dec. 12 and go into effect on Dec. 17.