Equity markets rallied as the COVID-19 pandemic showed signs of peaking in the hardest-hit areas in the U.S. and the nation's central bank announced a new multi-trillion-dollar program to support businesses.

The S&P 500 posted one of its best weeks in decades, rising 12.10% to 2,789.82 for the Good Friday-shortened week that ended April 9, while the U.S. SNL Insurance Index soared 16.63% to 977.07.

READ MORE: Sign up for our weekly coronavirus newsletter here , and read our latest coverage on the crisis here .

In a move to help businesses hit hard by state-ordered shutdowns aimed at controlling the pandemic, the Federal Reserve announced new emergency lending facilities that will provide some $2.3 trillion in loans.

"The Fed's role is to provide as much relief and stability as we can during this period of constrained economic activity, and our actions today will help ensure that the eventual recovery is as vigorous as possible," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said.

After being battered for weeks, shares of mortgage and bond insurers experienced significant rebounds. Radian Group Inc. marked the biggest gains among all publicly traded U.S. insurance companies, as its stock soared 55.15% this week. MGIC Investment Corp. rocketed up 49.70%, and Essent Group Ltd. added 39.95%. Assured Guaranty Ltd. jumped 49.31%.

CFRA Research analyst Cathy Seifert in an interview noted that names in the life and multiline sectors that she views as particularly oversold performed particularly well this week. Major life insurance companies roared higher with Lincoln National Corp. climbing 46.16%, Athene Holding Ltd. adding 41.36%, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. gaining 41.01%, Prudential Financial Inc. rising 27.36% and MetLife Inc. picking up 27.92%.

American International Group Inc., which was also among the companies that Seifert viewed as being sold off too hard, rose 29.72%.

Several big property and casualty companies this week announced plans to offer policyholders rebates or discounts on their auto insurance as driving activity plunges due to the pandemic. Seifert said many stocks in the sector reacted to that news, as well as the growing likelihood that there will be major legal wrangling over pandemic-related business interruption claims in the near future.

Allstate Corp. was the first major name to disclose a rebate plan, which all told looks to reduce premiums by $600 million. Its shares rose 16.73%. Progressive Corp., which said it was offering $1 billion in credits to its auto policyholders, ticked up 5.86%.

Among the few insurance companies to see its stock decline was eHealth Inc., which fell 10.30%. Carson Block's Muddy Waters Research earlier in the week disclosed a short position in the company, claiming that its management is involved in "running a massive stock promotion."

The insurance technology company is using "highly aggressive" accounting to mask what it believes is a "significantly unprofitable business," Muddy Waters said.